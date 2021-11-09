WhatsApp: Trick to delete a message after several hours | Pixabay

There is a trick within the WhatsApp application which allows users to delete a message Even if several hours have passed since it was sent, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become the most used application in Mexico to send and receive messages, images, videos and even to make video calls and calls using the internet.

That is why the developers are working on constant updates that continue to keep WhatsApp at the forefront of instant messaging applications.

Due to the constant changes in the interface there are several tricks hidden in the messaging application that could facilitate the user experience or simply help us to get out of trouble when we need it most.

Such is the case of the way in which we can delete a message on WhatsApp even though several hours have passed since it was sent in an individual or group chat.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is configured so that after an hour has elapsed after sending a message, it can no longer be deleted.

However, with the following trick that we are about to teach you, you can erase it easily and faster than you think.

Best of all, it is not necessary to download any external application to be able to do it, since you will only need to use some functions that mobile phones incorporate from the factory, although at the moment it is only possible to do so on devices with an Android system.

The first thing you should do is activate the airplane mode so that the phone does not have internet access and cannot activate the time automatically.

Then, you will have to force the stop of WhatsApp from the “Settings” menu of the device to later deactivate the option to obtain the internet time automatically and modify the time and date of the mobile in the “Settings” manually.

Remember to select a day and time before sending the message and then enter the application and simply delete the message.

The last step is to deactivate the airplane mode of the mobile phone and allow the device to update to the correct date and time.

And that’s how simple you can retract from having sent a message with which you may have been wrong, so do not hesitate to do it the next time it happens to you.

The truth is that the messaging application has an endless number of functions and tricks for a better functioning of the application, that is why we constantly share what you know about it so that you get the most out of it.