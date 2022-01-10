WhatsApp: Trick to fix unread messages to the top

Today we will let you know how you can fix these posts so you don’t lose sight of the conversations on your list of conversations from WhatsApp, so keep reading to learn how to do it step by step.

This is how we will teach you a way to leave fixed unread WhatsApp messages at the top of the main screen, so you don’t lose sight of them and attend to that contact who wants to get in touch with you.

The truth is that in these times it can be misunderstood that a person leaves us in sight after having sent him a message, but if it is not your case then giving priority to pending conversations will make the people with whom you communicate receive the attention that they deserve your part when they talk to you.

However, this can be achieved more easily in the computer version of this popular instant messaging application, called WhatsApp Web.

In this way, so that you do not lose sight of your messages from close people, from work or school, we show you step by step how to make unread messages remain at the top so that you do not stop answering them as well.

It should be noted that this trick can be performed on the WhatsApp digital platform, which you can access from the browser of your personal computer or laptop, for which you need to download and install an extension for Google Chrome called WA Web Plus for WhatsApp.

When you have this add-on working, you will see at the top, next to the address bar, an icon of a puzzle or puzzle, which displays the various extensions you have installed.

Once at this point, you must open the WhatsApp portal in a new window tab and open the extension, where between the menu you will have the different tools “Pin unread chats on top” which is the one that will achieve the desired effect.

This is how the system will automatically organize the messages so that those who still do not read and therefore have not answered will look at the top of the conversation list so that you do not forget to return to them as soon as you have the opportunity and thus remain in contact. with yours.