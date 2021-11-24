WhatsApp: Steps to hide “online” and “typing” | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to the definitive method so that you never appear “online” or “writing” in the famous app WhatsApp and the best of all is that we will teach you step by step.

The WhatsApp platform has become the messaging application with the most active users around the world.

Through it you can send the posts you want, including making calls and video calls.

However, one of the things that many people would like to have is the way to hide the famous “online” or “writing”.

For this, it is not necessary to install an alternative application to WhatsApp that, in the majority, does not fulfill its purpose and tends to fill your terminal with viruses or accessing your contact list.

You will only have to update the application through Google Play or iOS Store and after that, simply run these steps and choose which one is best for you.

HOW TO HIDE “ONLINE” AND “WRITING” IN WHATSAPP

Activate the “airplane mode” in WhatsApp

When you receive a message, lower the notification bar. There you will see the “airplane mode” icon. After that click and activate the “airplane mode” that will leave you without data or wifi. Now go to WhatsApp and read or reply to all the messages. Finally, close WhatsApp and reconnect. All the messages that you have written will be sent and nobody will know that you are “writing” or “online”.

Add the WhatsApp Widget to your cell phone screen

You can only admire the WhatsApp widget on Android. Enter any empty part of your cell phone. Now just click for about 2 seconds. A button will appear that says Widgets. Look for the WhatsApp one and add the message box. When you do, you can define how much space you want it to occupy, it can be 4×5, 4×4, etc. Finally, you will see that all the messages that come to you can be read right there without having to appear “online”.

Activate the display of WhatsApp notifications

To do this, go to the Settings of your cell phone. Then you must go to Applications. Search for the WhatsApp application. In Notifications you must activate the “Show WhatsApp notifications” button. With this you can read and even respond from the same notification without having to connect. Best of all, it will not appear “typing” either. To make sure you don’t appear online, you can activate the “airplane mode”