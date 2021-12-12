WhatsApp: Trick to hide the “Writing” of the app | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a great trick with which you will learn to hide the famous “Writing” inside the famous application WhatsApp, so keep reading so you don’t miss anything.

And is that if you no longer want your WhatsApp friends to know when you are “writing“Inside the app, here we leave you an extremely simple trick to achieve it.

If you installed the Messenger service To talk with your friends, family, co-workers, among other people, you have surely seen that, when writing a message, the recipient can know that you are trying to communicate with him, since the word “writing” will appear at the top .

However, today there is a trick available for Android and iPhone that will allow you to hide it, without having to download strange applications on your smartphone.

As you can see, currently, there are endless applications of dubious origin that allow you to perform this action.

However, it is not recommended to install them, since WhatsApp Plus, for example, is a modified version that has been banned by the creators, because it is not safe.

In this way, if you downloaded this application on your smartphone and you have been using it for a long time, keep in mind that sooner or later, WhatsApp will proceed to block your account.

First, it will do it temporarily and if you continue to use it, the block will be permanent.

If you want to reply to a message and do not want other people to know that you are writing, you will have to enter a conversation with the ‘airplane mode’ of your phone activated.

It is worth mentioning that the message will not be sent automatically and a clock will appear instead of the classic check.

You will have to exit the instant messaging application and deactivate the airplane mode of your phone so that the message you wrote is sent correctly.

When it reaches the other person, the double check will appear, if they read it, that icon will change to blue.

On the other hand, if for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them.

It should be noted that the secret trick, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup copy of the instant messaging application.

