WhatsApp: Trick to identify spam messages

On this occasion we will introduce you to a trick inside of platform of WhatsApp with which you can identify fraud and spam messages in the application, so keep reading so that you know step by step how to carry it out.

Today you will not only learn to identify fraud and spam messages, but also to block and report that contact who tries to scam you.

As you can know, the spam WhatsApp messages are unwanted messages that reach you almost daily and without having requested them, basically they are usually sent by companies that offer their products or services through an unknown number.

However, some may include malicious content such as: the malware virus, a type of software capable of exposing all your personal data and banking information.

So if you want to know step by step how to detect fraud and spam messages, here we will explain it.

It should be noted that the new function to prevent fraud and spam messages is currently available in the beta of WhatsApp for iOS, WabetaInfo reported.

Currently, when an unknown contact writes to you, their number automatically appears at the top, even if it is a Business account.

This changes with the new tool, since if a Business account sends you a message again, now you will get the name of the company instead of the number.

In this way, it will be difficult for any contact to impersonate a company, thus preventing you from falling into some type of fraud.

When you convert WhatsApp into its beta version, the moment someone talks to you saying that they are from a company, now you will be able to know if it is a scam just by looking at the top.

If a company account sends you messages about its products every day, it is spam and you have two options: block it or report the message.

For both cases, click on the spam, press the three dots located in the upper right corner and choose either of the two.

In order to get WhatsApp Betta for IOS, the first thing you should do is download TestFlight from the App Store.

When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone and now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Click accept to get the position and it won’t take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your phone.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone.