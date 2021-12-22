WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your Christmas messages

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the WhatsApp application with which you will know how to program the automatic sending of your messages for Christmas, so keep reading.

If you want to greet all your friends and family on Christmas Eve through WhatsApp, we will teach you how to schedule your posts and send them at the same time.

As you can see, we are just a few days away from the Christmas, and probably as in almost every year, you want to send messages for parties to your family and friends through WhatsApp.

That is why here we show you how to program those greetings and thus enjoy Christmas Eve longer.

The truth is that more than one during the 24th of December has waited for 12 midnight to send their greetings for the Christmas holidays, and having several contacts to greet and also receive several messages, you have become confused in the recipient or have sent the message out of time.

So so that this does not happen to you, you can schedule automatic messages at the time you want, in this way it will no longer be necessary for you to write quickly and enjoy Christmas with your close environment.

There is no doubt that this option will simplify things and it will not only be useful for Christmas, but for New Years and various dates this year and next year.

So without further ado, here we will show you the option to do it from iOS and Android devices.

STEPS TO SCHEDULE A WHATSAPP MESSAGE

You must first enter Google Play. Then look for the Wasavi application and download it, when it is already downloaded, give the permissions especially to the contact list. Now click on the “+” symbol and you will be asked to select the user you want to send the WhatsApp message, select the contact, set the time and date you want to send it. Write the WhatsApp message for Christmas, to your message you can add images or videos to make it look more attractive. Click on “send” and activate the function for Wasabi to send you a notification minutes before it is sent.

Remember that you can modify the WhatsApp message that you have already programmed, however, this can only be done if it has not yet been sent.

With all the steps completed, you will have already programmed the WhatsApp message in Wasavi to be sent without problems, however you must take into account that this application is only present for Android devices.