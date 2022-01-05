WhatsApp: How to see a user’s photo from notifications

Today we will introduce you to a trick for the WhatsApp application with which you will learn to see a user’s profile photo from the notification bar, so keep reading.

And now when you receive a message you can also see the profile picture of the user who wrote you, so you will know who it is in case you do not have it saved as a contact.

Finally, WhatsApp has launched in its platform the first modification of this year 2022 and it is a 100% visual feature, but not a tool as such.

It may interest you: WhatsApp and the list of iPhones that will run out of the app

The aforementioned instant messaging application has been testing in its beta version for iOS mobiles, that the profile photo of a user appears in the notification bar when you receive a message.

When you add a WhatsApp contact, you automatically see their profile photo, name and information, this in case they have adjusted their account so that such data does not appear.

However, there are certain people who have everything configured in public, so if one of these users speaks to you one day, even if you do not have them registered, you will be able to see their profile photo from the notification bar, WabetaInfo reported.

It should be noted that this is not a tool, but it works as such, since it will give you a lot of privacy and security in the situation we just mentioned.

If you manage to recognize that person from the notification bar, you can schedule them and even chat with them, otherwise you could block or report them.

Remember that at the moment this feature is only available in beta version 2.22.1.1 of WhatsApp on iOS 15.

STEPS TO VIEW PROFILE PHOTO ON WHATSAPP NOTIFICATION BAR

From your iPhone with iOS 15 download TestFlight from the App Store. Once you have it installed, simply open the link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Now, you will be redirected back to TestFlight. Click on ‘Accept’ to get the position. Ready, WhatsApp Beta will be installed on your cell phone.

It should be noted that the beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone, so do it as soon as possible.

It is likely that you will notice the change immediately, in a few hours or a few days, since it is just being deployed around the world.

Just wait for a contact to speak to you and in the notification bar you will see their profile picture next to the message.