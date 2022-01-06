WhatsApp: Trick to send a message hiding your number

This time we will show you step by step how you can send a message within the application WhatsApp hiding your number, so keep reading so you don’t miss anything.

If you want to send a WhatsApp message to someone without having to show your number, then we will tell you how you can achieve it.

The truth is that there are many people who want hide its real number within the WhatsApp application.

And it is that at present there are several who chat in it, allowing the other person to access all your information.

For this it is necessary to create a virtual number, from where you can send and receive WhatsApp messages.

However, it should be mentioned that this will only last as long as you decide to unsubscribe, so get to work.

STEPS TO SEND WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITHOUT YOUR NUMBER SHOWN

To generate a virtual number for WhatsApp it is necessary to download the Hushed application from Google Play. After that, open it on your mobile device and click Start. There you must register using your email address and password that are valid and easy to remember. Afterwards, you will be asked for permission to access the microphone and contact list, although we suggest that you deny it. Once inside, click on “Get new number”. At that time choose your country where you want to create the virtual number. Subsequently, choose the area in which you want your number to occur, which will be what determines the prefix of the numbering of our virtual line to create the WhatsApp account. Finally, you can have your virtual number that you can only use for a short time. If you want to keep it, you will have to pay something extra.

Now you must enter WhatsApp and register with the virtual number, then you will receive the verification code in Hushed, paste it and voila, you will have created an account without having to use your real number.

On the other hand, if you have a problem with WhatsApp or if you need to report it if you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.