WhatsApp: Trick to transfer your chats from iPhone to Android | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that there is already a new WhatsApp function with which it allows you to transfer your chats from iPhone to Android and in this way facilitate this activity to users of the instant messaging application.

And now you will not have to give up your message history in WhatsApp and this is thanks to the new migration function of iPhone to Android.

Google recently announced that the WhatsApp chat history migration feature to bring your messages from your iPhone to Android is now available on “all Pixel phones” and will be available on new smartphones launching with Android 12. .

It should be noted that this feature was already available for Samsung phones, however, it will now facilitate the experience of switching from iOS to Android, since you won’t have to give up your message history.

We are working closely with the WhatsApp team to create a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you, “Google said in a statement.

Switching to a new phone can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you switch to a completely different operating system. We want to make this process easier, so with the recent version of Android 12, we added the ability to transfer all your essentials by connecting your iPhone to your new Android phone via a cable.

In this way, with your permission, Android automatically combines and installs the same Google Play applications and allows you to easily take your SMS and iMessage history with you, along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars, and more.

It should be mentioned that the process should be relatively simple, as long as you have WhatsApp updated on both your iPhone and Android phone, and have a USB-C to Lightning cable handy.

Google noted that while setting up your Android phone, you will be prompted to scan a QR code with your iPhone, allowing it to start the transfer process.

Also, Google mentioned that your iPhone will not receive any WhatsApp messages while your messages are moving, so you should not lose anything in the change of equipment.

The company says it is working with phone manufacturers to ensure that devices that ship with Android 12 support transfers out of the box.