WhatsApp: Trick to unlock it with fingerprint | Pixabay

Today we will give you the steps so that you can configure WhatsApp to unlock it with fingerprint and facial recognition, so read on to find out about this trick.

It should be noted that with these steps, you will be able to reinforce the security of your conversations by unlocking your fingerprint and facial recognition.

This is how in the following note we will teach you the steps to activate them so that you are without problem within the messaging application.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the applications of Messenger service instantaneous where daily you usually send and receive a lot of personal information, the same one that you should take care of so that it never falls into the hands of third parties.

This green application hides among its settings an extremely useful tool for those who want more privacy and security.

It deals with the fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition functions, and here we will explain how to make use of it.

It should be noted that the functions to unlock your WhatsApp account with fingerprint or facial recognition are already available in the application of the Meta company, only that many users still do not know it because they are found inside the settings.

Both security mechanisms only serve their purpose, they are the most convenient unlocking methods.

It should be noted that not all mobile devices have these unlocking tools, only the mobile devices iOS from Apple and Android from Google, of medium and high range that can be unlocked with a fingerprint.

STEPS TO ACTIVATE UNLOCK WITH FACIAL RECOGNITION ON iOS

Make sure WhatsApp has no pending updates in the App Store. Now, go to the ‘Settings’ which is located in the lower right corner. Several sections will open, choose the one that says ‘Account’ and then enter ‘Privacy’. Here, click on ‘Screen lock’. Then activate the function: ‘Require Face ID’. Finally, choose from 1 minute to 1 hour for your account to be blocked due to inactivity. The tool is only available on iPhone X mobiles or higher models.

STEPS TO ACTIVATE UNLOCK WITH FINGERPRINT ON ANDROID

Click on the icon with the three vertical dots located at the top right. Now, click on Settings; Bill; Privacy. Scroll the space bar to the end to locate the option Fingerprint lock, activate it. Finally, the mobile will ask you to confirm your identity with the fingerprint on the screen, only then can you configure it. Only devices with fingerprint and Android 6.0 or higher have this tool.