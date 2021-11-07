WhatsApp Web can now be used with the phone turned off | Pixabay

Finally, the WhatsApp Web application will work even if the cell phone is not connected to the internet or is not turned on and this is fortunately a new alternative that is already available on Android and iPhone cell phones.

As you may remember, a few months ago, WhatsApp had announced that they would make some modifications to the application so that people could use the web version when the cell phone was off, since now, that new alternative is already a reality.

Now WhatsApp Web will work even if the cell phone is not connected to the internet or is not turned on, a new alternative that is already available on Android and iPhone cell phones.

In addition, as if that were not enough, WhatsApp users will also be able to access the settings from the application and enter ‘linked devices’ to add a new one.

Steps to access the new WhatsApp Web alternative Enter the configuration option Enter the web or desktop version Scan the QR that will be displayed on the screen using the device’s camera

This is how WhatsApp will allow you to link up to four additional devices without the need for the main cell phone to be connected.

However, the same account cannot be used on two cell phones, although this possibility is expected to be possible later.

On the other hand, a couple of days ago, it was announced on social networks that Facebook would change its name and international media assure that the change of Facebook’s name is to value the ambition of the technology giant to be known for something else than social media.

This is to reflect his new approach to building what he has dubbed the “metaverse”, a meeting space between individuals in the digital universe.

The change of brand would also position Facebook within the group itself that includes other networks such as Instagram, WhatsApp or Oculus.

In addition, it could also serve, says the media, to avoid the intense scrutiny to which the social network is subjected in recent months, which is one of Zuckerberg’s goals for the future.

It is worth mentioning that the news is known just a few days after the company announced new controls on its platforms to protect children and adolescents and thus face the reputational crisis it is going through after one of its former employees accused the firm of hiding that these platforms are harmful to minors.