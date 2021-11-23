WhatsApp Web: Trick to notify you when someone connects | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a trick WhatsApp Web so that the messaging application warns you every time someone connects, so keep reading so you know how to do it step by step.

If you want to talk to a contact, but do not know when they will be online, in the next note we will show you the trick to platform let you know when it was connected.

As you may remember, the instant messaging application, WhatsApp, has its own version for computers and laptops called WhatsApp Web, a platform that gives you the ability to link your account in web browsers such as: Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, etc. .

That is why today we will teach you an extremely useful trick so that you know when a contact has connected, it means that they will alert you in the same way as Windows Live Messenger.

Without a doubt, Windows Live Messenger was the best instant messaging application from 1999 to 2005, since it warned you when one of your contacts connected while you were doing other things such as: being on Google, YouTube, playing games, etc.

WhatsApp Web has the ability to do something similar, but with the help of an extension that you have to download from the Chrome Web Store and install it in your preferred browser.

And it is because WhatsApp is an application that users use many times a day, it is important to clarify that the web version will only notify you about who has connected when you are using the platform, outside of WhatsApp Web it will not interrupt.

STEPS TO DO SO THAT WHATSAPP WEB NOTIFIES YOU THAT SOMEONE IS CONNECTED

After you have installed the extension, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions) located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

If you don’t appreciate it, click next to the Gmail profile photo. All your Chrome extensions will open, however, search for ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ and press the three vertical dots on the right side. Some options will be displayed, here click on ‘Set’. If you notice now in the upper right corner a green cross icon will appear, enclosed in a circle, this is the ‘WA Web Plus’ extension. Once you have the shortcut for the extension (fix), enter WhatsApp Web in the normal way. Then press the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon. WhatsApp Web will open along with a long list of options. Check only the one that says ‘Notify about online contacts’. Ready, while you are chatting, WhatsApp Web will indicate the connection of each of your contacts in the application. You can even visualize a green circle that lands on each one of them that is “online”.