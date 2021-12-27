WhatsApp is introducing a series of changes that are coming to a trickle Spain. We have seen it with the multi-device function, which allows us to pass chats from iOS to Android (and vice versa), and little by little the application is improving its weakest points. Now, it empowers an essential function for companies: the directory to find nearby businesses.

So that, WhatsApp will implement a business directory by location. This directory or search engine will allow us to search for companies according to our location to be able to contact them directly. This directory will offer a series of predefined options so that we can choose in a couple of taps what we are looking for and speed up the process. All this, according to WhatsApp, completely private.

New feature: find nearby businesses

This search function is called ‘Businesses Nearby‘and the interface has already been leaked. In the search field, in addition to finding files, photos or links, a section of nearby businesses will also be added, based on our location.

This is how Businesses Nearby will work on WhatsApp

Wabetainfo

According to the capture of Wabetainfo, the function will allow you to classify between restaurants, supermarkets, clothing stores and others. Once the type of store has been chosen, WhatsApp will show a list of businesses around us to write to them.

The new feature is expected to be available in beta for Android and iOS, although at the moment there is no defined calendar of when it could appear. In parallel, users of WhatsApp Business have seen a new update to reply messages quickly from the notification bar. If we combine it with this future function, we see that WhatsApp intends to take communication between businesses and users to another level.

In fact, showing nearby stores is a step away from WhatsApp For starting to rival other apps that also allow you to find businesses based on location, such as Google Maps, Foursquare or TripAdvisor. The future of WhatsApp It is presented very open and predictably next year it will begin to receive a series of functions that take it away considerably from what we have seen to date.