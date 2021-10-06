Do you want to hide your WhatsApp profile picture only from some contacts? The platform will soon allow you to do so thanks to a new feature.

The WhatsApp profile photo is one of the most personal details we have in our messaging app profile. Although there are people who use an abstract image, an illustration or a landscape, most users put a personal photograph, with their partner, with their children or with their family and friends.

For this reason, to protect privacy it is recommended not to leave this information public and restrict its access from the options available in Settings> Privacy> Profile picture.

Today we have three options to hide the WhatsApp profile photo. First, we can choose to show it to everyone.

This is not a problem when you want the image to be visible to anyone who has your phone number (for example, if it is a business mobile and you have the company logo or the website), but if you have a personal photo choosing this option is not recommended.

The second option allows you show the photo only to your contacts, so that all the people that you have saved in your agenda will be able to see the image. It is the alternative chosen by the majority of users.

Finally, the third option is that nobody can see the photo, a not very useful alternative, since if you don’t want to show an image, all you have to do is not add it.

The problem is that a good part of the users would like to hide their WhatsApp profile picture from some selected contacts. The platform has listened to this demand and is working on a new feature for us to do so.

This was revealed by WABetaInfo, the portal specialized in informing about the news that is about to come to WhatsApp. As you can in the screenshot that we leave you below, the platform will add a new option to the privacy menu of the profile photo that will be My contacts except ...

Here you will be able to select one by one all the people you have on your agenda from whom you would like to hide your photo.

At the moment this function is experimental and it is in the development phase, so you cannot see it in the stable version. If the tests are successful, we may all be able to enjoy this feature very soon.