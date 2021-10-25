The application owned by Facebook is deploying its payment option within the platform and it is possible that one of the requirements to access this service is to authenticate our identity within the app.

Facebook has an advantage over other technology companies, and that is that its users number in the billions. In other words, its strength lies in the fact that almost everyone on the planet uses some (or all) of its applications.

And, among the most used, is WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging application in the sector, far ahead of its biggest rival Telegram.

Because the move to launch a payment gateway within the app was logical, since it would allow millions of people to pay through WhatsApp without the need for third-party apps and quickly. Hence WhatsApp Pay was born.

As you well know, This feature has been in testing both in India and Brazil for a while, where businesses can enable payments through the Marck Zuckerberg app. And now we have known a possible update that would change the current rules of the game a bit.

And it is according to researchers the new lines of code in the latest beta version of WhatsApp suggest that the app will require users to upload verification documents to continue using payments on WhatsApp.

Currently, when WhatsApp Pay is set up in India, the service only verifies the phone number linked to the bank account to allow UPI-based transactions.

In Brazil, WhatsApp uses the Facebook Pay service to validate users’ credit or debit cards. And, at the moment, the service does not require users to present any identity verification document to make payments.

This has changed with the beta of WhatsApp v2.21.22.6, which inside we see how the code suggests that users will have to present identity verification documents (in Spain it would be the DNI) to continue using the payments.

Although right now it is not mandatory, it is normal that the messaging application wants to verify the identity of the people who use its payment gateways since this way it can avoid fraud, card theft and other problems of spoofing identity.