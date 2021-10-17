WhatsApp will have a change that will affect millions in a negative way | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp will have a big change that will unfortunately affect millions of users in a negative way, so if you still don’t know what we are talking about, keep reading to find out about the changes.

Everything seems to indicate that the messaging service has announced that they will limit the amount of messages that can be saved in the cloud of Google when making backup copies.

And is that once again, WhatsApp spread a news that clouded the expectations of thousands of users of Android.

The Google platform could begin to limit its message storage plan for those who have devices that depend on that operating system.

Although at present, the WhatsApp application has the Google service in an unlimited way to make its backup copies of user chats, it was recently learned that this service will work in a somewhat more restricted way soon.

It is worth mentioning that the idea of ​​generating backup copies of WhatsApp messages is to allow users to keep their messages from conversations and applications, even if their phones change.

The truth is that even the launch date to know what the new arrangement will be to make these changes is not entirely clear.

Unfortunately, the release date is unknown, but we are carefully following the development of the feature and will keep you updated as usual, “WaBetaInfo said in a report on its official site.

It should be noted that only in Argentina, this change could affect 95% of Argentines who have Android phones.

Google could stop offering unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups and will switch to a limited plan (2000MB per user), “WABetainfo reported.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that the instant messaging company has issued statements in which it clarifies that there will be limitations for various brands and models of cell phones.

In fact, the universe of devices is vast and requires users to catch up with the latest consumer trends when it comes to technology.

After its setback with the global drop in service last month, the company continues to make modifications with the idea of ​​improving the quality and level of the most used messaging worldwide.

In addition, WhatsApp announced a couple of weeks ago that from November of this year it will stop working on various devices with different models and brands.