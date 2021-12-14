WhatsApp will not allow a stranger to see your last connection

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application WhatsApp will no longer allow a stranger to see if you are online and your last connection, something that undoubtedly protects the user’s privacy a lot.

The application and websites Third parties such as WaStat, WaTools or ChatWatch can no longer spy on whether you are “online” or last connected.

Recently, the famous WhatsApp application has implemented a new privacy feature that hides your Connection and it helps to keep you in an “invisible” mode in front of the people that you don’t have saved in your contact list.

The application of Goal has enabled a new security feature whereby the status of a user, whether they are “online” or not, and the last time they logged in, cannot be verified by a person with whom they have never been logged in. conversation previously.

In this way, whether or not users have limited their privacy settings about their connection, third-party applications and websites could still access the information, such as WaStat, WaTools, or ChatWatch.

Services, some for a fee, could access private information only if you entered a phone number.

They had the power to verify if you were online at that time, as well as when was the last time you joined the application.

Some go a step further and allow tracking of the number’s activity so that they notify you when a user is “online” for a period of time, which can lead to harassment situations.

WhatsApp technical support confirmed through the Twitter social network that the application no longer publicly displays this information and that it is currently only available to the user’s contacts.

Applications and websites such as those mentioned in the previous paragraphs will no longer be able to monitor WhatsApp activity for any phone number and if a cell phone number is accessed, they will only show that it is “offline”.

To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know and have not chatted with to see your last connection time and online connection status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know and with whom you have exchanged messages before ”, WhatsApp mentions through its technical support.

This is how the change will mainly affect users who have our phone number, but have not added us as a contact.

Specifically, you can no longer check to see if a contact is online from apps and websites that previously could.