Latin Grammy 2021: When and how to see the awards live

The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards are practically around the corner and that is why we will let you know their date, schedule, Where to see live and everything you need to know about the award so you don’t miss it.

It should be noted that the awards ceremony will feature artists of international stature, including Danna Paola, Bad Bunny, Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso and many more.

The Latin Grammys will carry out their 2021 edition in the middle of the dispute that arose between Residente and J Balvin, after the reggaeton star made a call to boycott the 22nd installment of the awards due to the lack of nominations for the awards. artists of the urban genre.

However, despite the controversy, the gala will be attended by artists of international stature such as Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Danna Paola, Pablo Alborán, Ozuna, Natalia Lafourcade and many more.

The Latin Recording Academy will hold a face-to-face edition with live presentations and the presence of all the nominees, unlike last year when the organization had to resort to a virtual format due to the covid-19 pandemic.

And surely you do not want to miss the delivery of the Latin Grammy 2021, it is for that reason that here we share the schedules and how you can see it.

It is worth mentioning that the preparations for the ceremony continue their course, leaving aside J Balvin’s claims for the little recognition of reggaeton singers, a fight even in which Pepe Aguilar was involved.

Meanwhile the singer Danna Paola, Grupo Firme, C. Tangana and other artists have already started rehearsals for the show.

It is important to mention that the gala that recognizes the best of Latin music and will take place next Thursday, November 18 at the MGM hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The red carpet will begin at 5:30 p.m. (Mexico), later the awards ceremony will take place at the following times:

Mexico- 7:00 p.m. Colombia and Panama – 8:00 p.m. United States- 8:00 p.m. Venezuela- 9:00 p.m. Argentina and Chile- 10:00 p.m.

This is how the 2021 Latin Grammys will unite singers from all over the world and bring Latin music to all the homes of the audience with spectacular live performances.

Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera, repeat as hosts of the ceremony, they are joined by the Puerto Rican model Roselyn Sánchez.

In addition to the participation of Pepe Aguilar, Pedro Capó, Anitta, Sofía Reyes, Ricardo Montaner, María Becerra, Evaluna and Camilo, Danna Paola, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Ángela Aguilar, Pablo Alborán will go up to sing live on the award stage , Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Rubén Blades, Caliber 50, Los Dos Carnales and Ozuna.