The People’s Choice Awards are just around the corner and that is why we will let you know the time, channel and everything you need to know about the award, so keep reading so you know all the details.

The event will be held tonight at the Barker Hangar in California, United States and in this edition, the first Music Icon will be delivered to the artist Christina Aguilera.

The People’s Choice Awards, which celebrate the best of film, television, music, fashion and other aspects of pop culture, will take place the night of December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (United States) and will award to the favorites of the public.

It was established in 1975 as a way to show the preference of the public and since 2005 the winners of the gala are chosen by voting in the web.

In the case of this ceremony, these votes already closed on November 17, so the winners in the 44 categories are already, so to speak, consummated.

Although the awards are the main attraction of the gala, it will not be the only reason to tune in to the ceremony that, in addition to having comedian Kenan Thompson as host remembered for shows like “Kenan & Kel” and “Saturday Night Live”, it will also have the presentations of Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, among other artists that have been kept in reserve.

It is worth mentioning that the People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast on channel E! (302 on Movistar TV, 222 and 1222 on DirecTV and 103 on Claro TV).

And the gala will also be broadcast by the streaming service Paramount + for those who are subscribed.

On the other hand, the ceremony will take place at 9 pm Eastern time, which during this time coincides with Peruvian time.

Here is the start time of the ceremony in several countries in the region:

United States: 6 pm Pacific Time, 9 pm Eastern Time Peru and Colombia: 9 pm Mexico: 8 pm Venezuela: 10 pm Chile and Argentina: 11 pm Spain: 3 am on December 8.

In addition, the ceremony will also feature a red carpet starting at 7 pm ET.

With 44 categories, the list of nominees for the People’s Choice Awards is as extensive as it is complete.

Notably, singer Justin Bieber leads the race with 10 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X (6), Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Korean group BTS (four).

Whereas in cinematic matters, Marvel movies dominate the stage, with “Black Widow” receiving six nominations and “Shang-Chi” five.