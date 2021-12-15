12/15/2021 at 12:19 CET

Lola gutierrez

The comet C / 2021 A1 Leonard – a huge rock made up of ice, dust and gas that comes from the Oort cloud– a region that extends beyond Neptune to almost a light year from our Sun and surrounds our cosmic neighborhood – is approaching Earth and will make its closest approach during this month of December, making its possible observation with binoculars or a small telescope. Some predictions even suggest that it may be possible to observe it with the naked eye. Of course, for this it is necessary to do it from a place where there is little light pollution.

Is about the last time this comet will be observed, the brightest of the whole year, before it reaches perihelion (the point of its orbit closest to the Sun) next january 3, to start a journey of no return beyond our Solar System.

In the northern hemisphere, Comet Leonard had its closest approach to Earth on December 12, when it passed almost 35 million kilometers from our planet. Then, it will pass through Venus on December 18. The comet will be visible in the skies of the northern and southern hemispheres this month. Therefore, in Spain it can be observed, as long as the skies are clear, as is planned in the coming days..

Furthermore, although it is an ultra-fast comet – it passes through the inner solar system at 71 kilometers per second – it will still appear as a slow-moving object due to its distance from Earth.

Before dawn, Leonard has been seen by the naked eye almost everywhere in the world. A practical way to locate the path of Comet Leonard is to focus between the constellation of the Ursa Major and Arturo (the third brightest star in the night sky in the constellation of the Boyero).

After December 12, Leonard has become an increasingly distant object and it will still be possible to observe him at dusk in the southwest, accompanying Venus after the sun has set.

In the second half of December, it will reverse its position from north to south, so that the countries of South America could see it in its distance from Earth near the western line of the horizon.

Three weeks later, Comet Leonard will continue its course towards the inner planets and will go beyond our Solar System.