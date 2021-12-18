Jake Paul: “my goal is to grow boxing” 2:42

(CNN) – YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will reunite once again, this time for a rematch after Woodley’s gruesome loss just months ago.

The pay-per-view event, which includes four fights, is scheduled to begin Saturday, December 18 at 9 p.m. (Miami time) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. The eight-round cruiserweight fight will be available on Showtime, with general tickets available for $ 59.99. In Latin America the fight can be seen on ESPN.

Woodley, who experienced his first loss of his professional career in August following an eight-round split decision, had a chance to seek redemption after Love Island star Paul, and professional boxer Tommy Fury, retired due to health problems.

Fury posted an Instagram video on December 6 explaining the reason for his withdrawal, revealing that he contracted a bacterial infection in his chest that made it difficult for him to breathe or sleep.

“That lasted about four weeks because I had the mentality that I was going to keep training, I’m going to get through this, I’m going to have the fight no matter what,” Fury said.

However, after a trip to the hospital, the boxer discovered that he had a broken rib and multiple fractures and was advised by doctors and his team to withdraw from the fight.

“Even now, sitting here filming this video, I have not understood that I am not fighting,” Fury said. “I can’t do anything else other than fix my body as quickly as possible and look for a new fight date with Jake Paul. There is no other fight I want, that’s the fight I want next.”

“This is a bank robbery”

Paul won his fourth fight in a row in his match against Woodley, and also previously defeated YouTube personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Before turning to boxing, Paul had been widely known on social media as a cheeky and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

“They’re going to give me a big bag to go and hit the guy I already beat,” Paul said during the Fight Week press conference, while wearing a balaclava over his head. “This is a bank robbery.”

If Woodley knocks out Paul during the match, he will also receive an additional $ 500,000 bonus, Paul promised.

In 2016, Woodley, also known as “The Chosen One,” won a UFC title and subsequently defended it four times, according to ESPN.

“When I got the call, the sentence wasn’t even finished before I walked in,” Woodley said during the conference. “I’m excited for the opportunity to come out here and redeem myself. We discovered a lot about each other that night in the ring. There is mutual respect, but there are still some unfinished business.”

The event includes Amanda Serrano against Miriam Gutiérrez, Deron Williams against Frank Gore and Liam Paro against Yomar Alamo.