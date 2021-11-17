In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon begins the great appointment of the year in purchases with many discounts in advance on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, consoles and the entire world of technology.

Next November 26 is the date marked on the calendar for everyone who wants to save on their purchases, it will be celebrated on Black Friday 2021. It is a very special day that rivals others such as Prime Day or 11.11 where millions will be found of products on offer.

As every year, Amazon will celebrate Black Friday in style with so many discounted products, some with their minimum prices throughout the year, that many people like you and ourselves will be preparing.

Knowing when is the next Black Friday, Amazon will not only celebrate that day with offers, but will have many more with offers of all kinds among its entire product catalog.

Keep reading to know what dates you are interested in keeping in mind to save a lot of money on technological products, with a up to 40% in many of them.

Black Friday Advance Deals: Until November 18

For 11 days, from November 8 and until next November 18, Amazon has been publishing many special offers every day, as you have been able to tell among the best technology offers that we publish.

More than a week where we have been able to find very cheap products, for example all the speakers in the Echo range and much more.

Black Friday week on Amazon: November 19-29

On Friday, November 19, the big week begins, the most important, of discounts on Amazon.

This is the Friday before “Black Friday” that kicks off the best and biggest deals you can find of the year on Amazon and many other internet stores.

Black Friday week is celebrated between Friday, November 19 and Monday, November 29, because that Monday is the famous Cyber ​​monday, another outstanding date where online stores take the opportunity to get the latest discounts.

We recommend that you be especially attentive to the offers on November 19 from 00:00 because surely you will find the best offers and they can be finished very quickly.

More offers after Black Friday: Christmas and the Three Kings

If you thought that the week of Black Friday put an end to the incredible offers that we can expect, you are wrong because more are coming.

From December 1 to December 23 you can also find discounted products as part of the Amazon Christmas Deals.

After Christmas, from December 26 to January 4, Amazon will also have special offers to get products for the Three Kings.

