Kawanzaa, is the seven-day festival that was born in 1966, in honor and exaltation of the African heritage. This edition that began on December 26, 2021, will come to an end on January 1, 2022.

Its founder, the black teacher and activist Malulana Karenga, wanted to affirm with Kwanzaa the thousand-year-old traditions of Africa, such as celebrating the harvest and sharing the first fruits of the earth in unity, which is why I adopted this name from the Swahili language.

With Kawanzaa celebrated in America, African and slave ancestry would never forget their roots and culture. However, Karenga, in the first years of celebration, promoted Kawanzaa as an alternative, and of rejection of Christmas celebrated by the white and Christian American race, but today, after 40 years, many followers of the holiday prefer to celebrate it together with Christmas or the Jewish ‘Hannukah’.

What is the real meaning of Kawanzaa?

Noting that Kawanzaa has nothing to do with any religious practice, this celebration focuses more on cultivating, maintaining and exalting the values ​​of human beings, and in particular those of the black race; individuals who, through their stories of struggle to achieve empowerment, respect for their rights and freedoms, have had as their bastion the seven principles of Blackness ”or Nguzo Saba.

• Umoja (Unit)

• Kujichagulia (Self-determination)

• Ujima (Collective work and Responsibility)

• Ujamaa (Cooperative Economy)

• Nia (Objective and Direction)

• Kuumba (Creativity)

• Imani (Faith)

The rite

Tradition dictates that each year in Kwanzaa, for each of the seven days and seven principles a candle is lit. The seven candles are placed in a kinara or a candlestick. There are three red candles on the left, three green candles on the right, and one black candle in the center. Red, green and black are the colors of the party. The black candle is lit first. On the second day the outermost red candle is lit along with the black candle. On the third day, the black and red candles are lit together with the green outdoor candle.

Then the order goes back to red. This is repeated until all seven candles are lit.

When the last candle is finally lit, on January 1, the long-awaited “karamu” begins, a lavish New Year’s feast that honors the memory of ancestors before slaves, those who still lived in communities dominated by the jungle and the Sun.

It is important to highlight the great boom that this festival had at the beginning; Kawanzaa lived its splendor during its first two decades with the black liberation movement, but sadly, as time passed, its intentions declined, and today little is said about the African heritage and the days of its commemoration between the months December and early January.

Fewer African American children listen to their parents’ stories about the meaning of the seven candles and about that distant continent from which their ancestors came. According to Keith Mayes, author of a book on the celebration, about 2 million Americans celebrate “Kwanzaa” today, a very small proportion compared to the 40 million recorded in the census as African Americans.

