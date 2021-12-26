. Children clap behind a traditional “kinara” chandelier as musicians perform African music during a press preview of the “Kwanzaa 2004: We Are Family” festival at the American Museum of Natural History on December 22, 2004 in the New York City .

The holiday week that celebrates the Kawanzaa festival begins on Sunday, December 26, 2021, and in the seven days that the celebration lasts, black communities in the United States and some parts of the world extol their African heritage and culture.

Although it falls on the same season as the Nativity of Jesus, Kwanzaa does not replace Christmas and it is also not a religious holiday.

How is the Kwanzaa rite performed?

With the greeting of “Habari gani” in the month of December, black American citizens, and those who have made this commemoration their own, welcome you to the celebration of Kwanzaa in the month of December.

During these days of the festival, black families and communities organize a series of activities that have the African Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles) as their central axis. With dances, food, poetry, stories and art, the black heritage highlights values ​​of Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economy), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (creativity) e lmani (faith).

The ceremony, which is a personal act, but not a liturgical one, prepares a table at home dressed with an individual straw or cloth tablecloth that represents the historical foundations of the African lineage. On this are the symbols of Kwanzaa, where the candelabrum with the 7 candles is the main ornament, and which is accompanied by the ear of corn, fruits and / or vegetables, gifts and the cup. In addition, other decorations can be added to suit the celebrators. The table may have pan-African flags or symbols of different African cultures.

In these seven days of Kawanzaa 2021, the participants should not deviate from the true meaning of the holiday, as exalting the culture and rights that belong to the African race is the main objective.

As for the gifts that are given in Kawanzaa, these must be of an educational or artistic nature.

The lighting of the candles

Starting on December 26, each day a candle must be lit from left to right.

The red ones are usually lit first and then the green ones. Each candle represents a specific principle. The black candle is always the first.

For each day and for each candle there is a purpose. In this way:

• December 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa, the day should be dedicated to family and community after lighting the first candle. Umoja is the principle that helps maintain unity in the family and in the community.

• December 27 is the second day of Kwanzaa, dedicate the day to affirming your thoughts and will in a positive and constructive way. Kujichagulia is self-determination that allows you to be responsible and speak for yourself.

• December 28 is the third day of Kwanzaa, you have to dedicate the day to the community, doing socially useful work. Ujima is the principle that governs the collective work done to build and maintain a community.

• December 29 is the fourth day of Kwanzaa, during the day special attention should be paid to those who may need our support. Ujamaa is economic cooperation, created to support others.

• December 30 is the fifth day of Kwanzaa, during the day special attention should be paid to those who may need our help. Nia is the main purpose, the one that allows you to build and develop the community for the good of all.

• December 31 is the sixth day of Kwanzaa, a day dedicated to creativity. Kuumba is the creativity that allows you to leave a better community for future generations.

• January 1 is the seventh and last day of Kwanzaa, during the day you should have more faith in yourself and in the people you love or respect. Imani is the principle that allows you to believe in someone (parents, guides, leaders).

