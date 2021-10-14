The new season of the NBA 21/22 is around the corner where Milwaukee bucks will defend the position of current champions. Among the pools to win the ring of the 2022 season are the Brooklyn nets from James harden and the controversial Kyrie Irving, Los angeles lakers from Lebron James after their resounding elimination last season, the Golden state warriors from Stephen Curry and, how could it be otherwise, the Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season will be special because the most important basketball league in the world will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

2021/2021 NBA Schedule

The regular season of the NBA 21/22 will start this October and will be played from the 19th of this month to April 10, 2022, where the 15 teams from the two conferences will face each other. The Play-in, the new playoff-style format introduced by the NBA a year ago that allows two teams ranked between seventh and 10th in the regular season to battle for a place in the Playoffs, will be held from April 12, 2022 to April 15 2022. The Playoffs they will dispute from April 16 2022 where the top six teams from each conference plus two ‘play-offs’ will battle each other in the 1st round knockouts, Semifinals and Conference Finals. After these Conference Finals will come the Grand finale for the NBA 21/22 ring, starting June 2, 2022.

NBA 2021/2022 Format

NBA 21/22 Schedule

Regular phase: October 19, 2021 to April 10, 2022

Play-in: April 12, 2022 to April 15, 2022

Play-Offs: as of April 16, 2022

Finals: as of June 2, 2022

In the Regular Phase, the 15 teams from the two conferences, the East and the West, will face off. The Play-In are one of the ‘new’ additions to the play-off rounds that works as a play-off for seventh place. It is a three-game ‘mini tournament’ where the first match for seventh place is played by the seventh and eighth of each conference; In the second match they will face the ninth and tenth classified: the third match will be played by the loser of the first match against the winner of the second. Play-Offs Playoffs are played in a best-of-seven format, with the winner taking victory after winning 4 matches. The Final will continue with the same format, established after the 2014 Finals, with 2-2-1-1. This model maintains the postseason or Play-Offs scheme where an extra day will also be included between games 6 and 7.

NBA All Star 2022: format and stars

The 71st edition of NBA All Star 2022 will be played at the Rocket Motgage FieldHouse in Cleveland between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 February. Last season Luka Doncic made history by being crowned the youngest European to win a spot in the All Star starting five two years in a row (he was on the doorstep in his first year in the league as a rookie).

The classic All Star format, where the best players from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, chosen by popular vote, faced each other in a single match, has changed over time to the current format. Since 2020, the best players in each Conference have been voted on, who, as a draft, choose the eleven players who will be on their teams. The choice of the players is free and it does not matter in which Conference each one plays. In the first edition of this new format, Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the team captains, while in 2021 they were again Lebron James and Kevin Durant.