Netflix reveals when 2nd part of “Dark Desire” premieres

Recently, the famous platform of Netflix has announced what will be the premiere date of the second season from the famous series “Dark Desire”, a series that undoubtedly caused quite a controversy.

Zoe, Brenda, Alma, Leonardo, and Edith return once again in the second and final session of the hit series.

Maite Perroni Y Alexander Speitzer They return in the long-awaited second season of the suspense and drama series “Dark Desire”, produced for the streaming platform Netflix.

The premiere date was confirmed for this next February 2 while the Mexican actress revealed some details of the new events and characters.

The lawyer Alma and Darío fortunately return in this thiller which is joined by new actors.

I didn’t want this to happen, I didn’t want to fall in love, I didn’t plan it either … This isn’t going to work, it’s already working. Call it passion, desire, fever, what matters is what we are feeling “, expressed the characters in the official preview of the second session.

It should be noted that the former RBD had confirmed the start of the recordings for this season in March 2021, while promoting a new campaign for the Unicef ​​organization.

We are in table work, readings, workshops, to be able to tell this story again and this second one, to see what it seems to them, to see where it takes us, “he said in a last interview with Javier Poza.

In addition, Perroni has repeatedly pointed out that the character of “Alma” implied many challenges and illusions.

As always, when we do what we like we have an intention in a place of excitement and desire, but in the end you don’t really know what is going to happen and you are not sure how things are going to be. Yes, it was a pleasant surprise for everyone to begin to see the result … we gave our soul, literally, “added the actress.

Alma and Darío, the characters of Perroni and Speitzer are involved in an adventure that triggers a nightmare and the reunion will revive the lowest wishes.

This time you’re not going to fool me, because I know everything. I know you didn’t come back looking for revenge or justice, it was for money, I know perfectly well about your inheritance, about the textile empire, about the 200 million dollars, that’s why you faked your death and left Mexico “, Alma claims to the character by Speitzer.

As expected, the actress has expressed herself excited about the success of the series, made in Mexico.

The truth is that we were all so committed and in love with what was achieved as a team, with the energy that we managed to have together … we never thought we were going to have such a fortunate response.

This is how they also point out that it is very pleasant to know that a Mexican project, which comes from our country, has a 100% Mexican team, and that they have been able to place them at such important audience levels in more than 77 countries.