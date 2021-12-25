12/25/2021 at 1:00 PM CET

Europa Press

The dose being applied as COVID-19 vaccine booster loses efficacy against omicron variant. This is how he assures it a study on the risks of the strain prepared by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA).

In this study they speak of a “loss of protection” from the tenth week after the administration of the vaccine.

The Agency, which publishes a report every week with the main data on the evolution of the variant, has warned that those related to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the symptomatic disease and the rate of reinfection confirm “substantial immune-evading properties”.

Although he has pointed out that there are not “enough” data to make an assessment of the efficacy in severe disease for omicron Compared to the delta variant, the UKSHA has pointed out that preliminary tests show that the “decreased efficacy of the vaccine against symptomatic infection occurs more rapidly “with the new variant.

“This is visible, as expected, after the time after the second dose, and it can also be the case after the booster dose from ten weeks,” said the agency.

Specific, has encrypted between 15 and 25 percent the reduction in protection after that in the tenth week from the administration of the booster vaccine. However, it has affected that the efficacy of the vaccine against severe disease is maintained, especially after that dose.

Furthermore, the UKSHA has determined that in cases of omicron variant infection, the relative risk of hospitalization decreases, compared to delta, according to three analyzes carried out in the United Kingdom and whose results coincide with data from South Africa.

The agency has specified, however, that These analyzes are preliminary due to the fact that the number of infected with omicron hospitalized at the moment is “scarce” and the spread of the variant in older age groups is “limited”.

“There is insufficient data on the severity of the disease once in the hospital or mortality. Available data suggest that the risk reduction seen in the UK is likely in part a reduction in the intrinsic severity of the virus and in part to the protection provided by previous infection, “UKSHA stated, adding that the relative contributions of these two factors cannot be” reliably quantified “at present.

Thus, it has warned that despite the “lower” risk of hospitalization observed, the rapid growth of cases – it has a higher risk of transmission than delta – and the immune-evading properties of omicron “They can lead to a very high number of hospital admissions.”

The risk of hospitalization, “encouraging”

Health Minister Sajid Javid has called the report’s data on a reduced risk of hospitalization “encouraging”, but hhe pointed out that the British Government’s concern continues to be the impact of the “extremely rapid” spread.

“Since we are learning about this variant, our strategy has been to buy time, time to evaluate and prepare our measures. There is still a lot of concern, but we are learning more about it, “he added in a video posted on his Twitter profile.

In this way, he has underlined that the “best” form of protection against the pandemic and the omicron variant remains the vaccination. “Although two doses of the vaccine are not enough, we know that boosters offer significant protection against the variant and preliminary evidence suggests that this strain may be less severe than delta,” he said.