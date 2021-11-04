11/04/2021

On at 22:37 CET

Pau Gasol has been the protagonist of this Thursday on the Twitch of Ibai Llanos. The ex-azulgrana has chatted with the youtuber of his docuserie, ‘The most important thing is the trip’, which will premiere on Amazon Prime, on November 12.

During the live show of just over an hour they saw some parts of the four chapters He has the docuseries in which he talks about his personal and professional life. Gasol announced on October 5 that he was leaving basketball after an enviable career full of successes and now he is focused on other issues that are also linked to basketball.The power forward spoke of his last stage in the Barça and affirmed that “it was a gift to finish his sporting career in the Barcelona team”. He also acknowledged that when he debuted “he was still afraid” because of the injury he suffered previously and that he was about to take him off the track and that it could have left him serious physical consequences for the rest of his life.. This fear disappeared thanks to his family and the team, he told Ibai.

SOUVENIR FOR KOBE AND THE ILLUSION OF THE GAMES

He also remembered his great friend and teammate on the Lakers, Kobe Bryant. For Gasol he was like a brother and the tragic accident he had with one of his daughters and seven other people was a very hard hit that he is still digesting.

Finally, It should be noted that his last Olympic Games. Gasol was able to compete in the competition in Japan due to the pandemic and if it had been a year earlier, he could not have participated.

