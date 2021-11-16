Updated Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 12:28

Every year Black Friday is celebrated on the last Friday in November, so this campaign will be the next day the 26th. Some brands extend their promotions until December 3

Exhibition of next-generation televisions EDGARD GARRIDOREUTERS Commerce Buying an iPhone 13 this Christmas is going to be difficult Consumption This year Black Friday will be less black and more premium

Few are those who now question the commercial campaign of the Black friday in Spain. In its beginnings, it was considered an exclusive action of electronic commerce platforms or a fad imported from the United States for the younger public. However, its sales volume already exceeds other classics in the calendar of the great events of the trade, such as Valentine’s Day, and in certain product lines it overshadows the Christmas campaign itself.

More and more customers advance their purchases planned for the end of the year in order to obtain a large discount. In fact, According to the association of companies and manufacturers of mass consumption (Aecoc), 34% of Spaniards plan to anticipate their Christmas purchases in this season 2021.

Added to all this is the very real threat of product shortages that are expected this coming Christmas in the toy and electronics sector. A situation that can further reinforce the Black Friday 2021 campaign among the most forward-thinking customers.

This time, moreover, it will be himfirst campaign Black friday without capacity restrictions due to the pandemic. Only the limitations provided so far by local administrations will coordinate access to shopping centers and stores. In addition, it is still not necessary to present the Covid passport in leisure spaces in Spain.

According to data from GFK, the sales of technological products above 150 euros will rise in this campaign above 30%, while those that are below the purchase receipt will grow at a rate of 17%. The market share for premium products is 25% and for those under 150 it is 75%.

When is Black Friday?

The annual Black Friday event is always held on the last Friday of November. This year 2021 the celebration of Black friday in Spain it will be Friday, November 26 and it only lasts one day. However, in some products and companies the promotions last all weekend and even until next December 3.

For American consumers, it runs parallel on their calendar with Thanksgiving, a holiday that paralyzes the country, and which takes place a day before: November 25.

Are there discounts before Black Friday?

Yes, throughout the month of November many companies and companies such as Amazon They launch promotions with interesting discounts. Although the fat man of the offers start at dawn on November 26 on all e-commerce platforms, but there is also currently a large assortment of exclusive offers in physical stores.

What is Cyber ​​Monday?

On Monday, November 29 and only in e-commerce stores offers of discounted products that were not in the Black friday or they have better conditions in relation to purchases on Friday. Thus, it may be interesting to check prices on Monday, November 29, with purchases made in the Black Friday campaign, as long as the first product purchased admits a return.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Mlaga – Tenerife Iga Swiatek – Paula Badosa, live