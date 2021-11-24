Updated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – 09:04

The big brands advance the discounts of their stores on the web during the night before Black Friday that this year will be on November 26

A woman, with several shopping bags, on a street in Madrid.HerediaMUNDO Green Friday: the antagonist of Black Friday that promotes a consumption with a head The biggest offers of Black Friday 2021, live:

The calendar of offers and discounts in Spain for a few years has been a special black when the last Friday of November arrives. The Black friday, a traditional shopping day in the United States due to the sales of many products, is approaching Spanish commerce with great force this November 26.

Many stores have already started the week promoting the discounts that will be applied this Friday. However, some companies will extend their offers to take advantage of the weekend. And be Monday, known in the American market as the Cyber ​​monday, when the best prices on Black Friday are auctioned on the websites of the shops.

Amazon and its Black week.

It is essential to dive through the website of Amazon these days if you’re on the hunt for some Black Friday bargain. Since the beginning of the week, the Jeff Bezos portal has launched all kinds of flash offers with discounts that in some cases reach 50%.

MediaMarkt catalog strip

Every year the bets that MediaMarkt performs for the Black Friday campaign. Its catalog of promotions is becoming more and more extensive in sectors other than the most traditional technology. If in your portfolio are a classic brands like Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi, now new promotions for home appliances and even urban mobility products will also come into play.

The English Court with discounts between 25% and 50%

The Black Friday 2021 campaign in The English Court It will last until next Sunday, November 28. Some discounts that will be present in all departments, but the previous discount vouchers of 25% (until November 24) and video game promotions stand out. Some products from Friday to Sunday will be offered at 50%.

Zara raises the curtain on Black friday on the night of November 25

Zara activate all your discount promotions on your website next Thursday. It will be at 20:00 hours, once the time to close their physical stores approaches. Discounts on some garments will reach up to 40%. All of them will also be available in the establishments and stores of the brand during Friday.

Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius or Pull & Bear

The rest of the group’s brands Inditex They will follow in the wake of Zara with offers on the web during the previous day (November 25) from 8:00 p.m. and also in physical stores with discounts that reach 40%.

Mango raises discounts to 50%

The Mango sales reach all the brand’s collections including clothing, footwear and accessories. The discounts in this 2021 Black Friday campaign of Mango they amount in many products up to 50%.

Desigual takes a week Black friday

The clothing and accessories firm Unequal It has been offering great promotions all week on most products. Thus, you can find offers with discounts of 40% on most products on your own website and also in stores. The Iconic Jackets range and the items from the Desigual x Mara Escot collection are excluded from this promotion.

FNAC and the month Black

Within the offers provided by the FNAC for this Black Friday campaign, two lines of discounts should be highlighted. The sound, image and videogames sections, together with mobile phones, offer products with up to a 50% discount. While some computers in Manzana for the final promotion on Friday they include 200 euros discount.

House of the book

Offer discounts of up to 70% on wastebaskets and also great promotions on books: from 5.95 euros and 0.99 euros on eBooks. The promotions on its website begin on Thursday, November 25 at night until Sunday, 28.

