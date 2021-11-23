With the arrival of Thanksgiving Day, the Christmas season is welcomed, and millions of American families prepare for the great celebratory dinner, and of course they charge batteries to wake you up early to buy the already famous Black Friday or Black Friday.

For this year, and after the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made Black Friday an atypical celebration last year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) has budgeted that at least 158, 3 million people, two million more than in 2020, participate in the purchases of products with promotions and discounts, which the hundreds of stores have available to consumers for this day.

When is Black Friday 2021 in the United States?

Like Thanksgiving, which does not have a fixed date on the calendar, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of each November, Black Friday does not have one either, because Black Friday occurs the day after the big turkey dinner. . However, to be clear and present this day of offers, it is best to schedule it for the last Friday of November, that is, in this 2021, it would be the 26. But, how long will Black Friday be enjoyed?

Long ago, Black Friday only lasted a single day, but today shoppers can purchase items and goods on sale throughout the last weekend of November, and join in with the great discounts that Cyber ​​Monday offers.

In this way, businesses, anticipating to obtain great benefits on these dates, offer merchandise on sale from Thursday night to Friday, at 12:00 am, and sometimes they choose to continue promotional sales until Monday, or on the contrary, they use as a market strategy to launch a pre Black Friday, making the most of it to deplete the stock of their inventories.

Black Friday What is the origin of the celebration in the United States?

The use of this phrase was not really attributed to Christmas advance purchases. The term Black Friday was originally used to refer to a major financial crisis resulting from the collapse of the gold market in the United States, on September 24, 1869.

Wall Street financiers Jay Gould and Jim Fisk tried to corner the nation’s gold market on the New York Gold Exchange to skyrocket prices. However, the intervention of President Ulysses S. Grant caused his plan to fall apart, crashing the stock market and driving thousands of Americans into bankruptcy.

Taking into account the above, according to AS, there are two versions about the origin of this celebration:

The first indicates that the term ‘Black Friday’ is the phenomenon that happens when companies operate with financial losses, or are “in the red”, which changes the day after Thanksgiving, when massive sales allow them make a profit, or be “in the black.”

The second version is the one that attributes the name of Black Friday to this day, when in the 1950s in the city of Philadelphia, one day after Thanksgiving, thousands of suburban tourists came to the city to start their Christmas shopping, and The police in view of a chaotic and unruly city called this Friday with the expression Black Friday.

But, it was finally only until 1980 that the phrase ‘Black Friday’ began to be used in a positive way when all merchants started promoting this day as a profit day for both sellers and buyers.

Now this day that became popular in many parts of the world, makes the millions of buyers in the world wait with frenzy for the famous Black Friday or Black Friday to arrive to get what they have always wanted, and even more, with great discounts. Something that positively helps your pocket.

