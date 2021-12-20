. A giant Christmas tree is seen in the empty Galeries Lafayette store on November 19, 2020 in Paris, France.

With the celebration of Thanksgiving, the holiday season was officially welcomed, which includes the Christmas Eve and Christmas parties.

This special time of meeting with friends and family, characterized by the emergence of the values ​​of love and sharing, comes with all its joy to each of the homes that celebrate it by tradition, and in which everyone gets ready to decorate the houses with colored lights and lively decorations. In addition, the great Christmas dinner is planned, and Latin homes prepare the construction of the manger to pray the novena to the Christ Child for nine days.

Obviously he begins to ponder in the minds what will be the gift with which they will surprise loved ones on Christmas Day, and therefore shopping is also part of the Christmas plan. But do you know when and what day is Christmas this 2021?

For this year 2021 the Christmas party will mark on the calendar on Saturday 25

While the day before, that is, Friday, December 24, is Christmas Eve, the children will get their pajamas ready, go to bed and wait for the gifts from Santa Claus, Saint Nicolas or the Child God to arrive, depending on family tradition.

Christmas Eve and Christmas: What’s the Difference?

Christmas Eve, which as we said is Friday, December 24, is a word that refers to the celebration of Christian and Catholic families in which the pilgrimage that the inhabitants of Bethlehem and its surroundings made in order to arrive to the manger where Mary and Joseph stayed to await the birth of their child. Everyone wanted to be at the moment of the Messiah’s birth so that they could worship him.

In this way, according to tradition, when the clock strikes 12 midnight on the 24th, it is transferred from Christmas Eve to Christmas because the baby Jesus has already been ‘born’.

Now, Christmas is a word that comes from the Latin “nativitatis”, which means “birth”, so with this name an allusion was made to the time and day when the son of God made his appearance on earth as the only one savior of the world.

What is the origin of Christmas?

“The choice of December 25 is not based on the Bible,” explains The Christmas Encyclopedia, but on the pagan Roman holidays that were celebrated at the end of the year “, around the time of the winter solstice, when the days begin to lengthen , in the northern hemisphere. Those festivals included Saturnalia, in honor of Saturn, the god of agriculture, “and the combined festivals of two solar gods, the Roman Sun and the Persian Mitra,” says the same encyclopedia.

The latter commemorated the birth of both gods and were celebrated on December 25, the date of the winter solstice according to the Julian calendar.

Those pagan festivals began to be “Christianized” in AD 350, when Pope Julius I designated December 25 as the birthday of Jesus. “The Nativity gradually assimilated or supplanted all other solstice rites,” stated the Encyclopedia of Religion.

Solar imagery was increasingly used to represent the risen Christ (who was also called the Undefeated Sun), and the old solar disk became the halo of Christian saints.

What do you do at Christmas?

For Christianity, the celebration of Christmas involves several traditions. A banquet is usually held that begins at the Christmas Eve dinner on December 24 and lasts until after midnight (that is, until the day of birth), births, nativity scenes or mangers are assembled (models of Bethlehem representing the nativity) , Christmas carols are sung and a tree is adorned.

Christmas has transcended the limits of religion and is symbolized by Santa Claus (also known as Saint Nicholas and Santa Claus), a character inspired by a Greek bishop, who was in charge of bringing gifts to children around the world at 00:00 hours on December 25.

The customs and traditions of Christmas

These vary according to geographic area and culture, but one of the most deeply rooted customs in the world is the placement of the Christmas tree. In Hispanic countries the personification of birth through the manger is very traditional, and around which songs called carols are made.

In the Anglo-Saxon and northern countries, it is very common for Santa to arrive in a sleigh pulled by reindeer loaded with gifts and covered by snow.

Something that is not lacking anywhere in the world is the delivery of gifts, which no matter how small they are, are given with a lot of love and loaded with meaning.

The arrival of the Christmas Tree

The origin of the use of the tree as a characteristic element to decorate at Christmas is uncertain, but there are several legends about how it ended up being one of the most symbolic objects of this holiday. Christianity used a strategy to end what it considered pagan holidays and was to associate both objects and dates of other religions to Christian celebrations.

So, in the 8th century, according to one of the most widespread legends, a missionary named Boniface was in Germany and cut down a tree consecrated to Thor to which a sacrifice was offered during the winter. The missionary left another tree in exchange, a fir, which began to be worshiped every year as the reason for the birth of Jesus.

Christmas symbols in the USA

There are some characteristic symbols of Christmas in America are:

• Go cut the Christmas tree: In the United States, it is a tradition to go with the family to the well-known “Christmas Tree Farms” to choose the most beautiful tree, cut it and take it home. This ritual is known as “Christmas tree decoration party”. And then, decorate it among all the members of the family.

• Put the socks in the fireplace: Another Christmas tradition is that each member of the family has to put a Christmas stocking with their name on the fireplace and inside Santa Claus will leave sweets and gifts for each one.

• Kiss under the mistletoe: A well-known tradition that takes place in the US is the placing of mistletoe in a concrete high place so that whenever there are two people underneath it they must kiss.

• Eat Christmas cookies: The typical sweet of Christmas in the USA is the well-known gingerbread cookies. You can find them with all kinds of Christmas shapes: stars, Santa Claus hats, snowmen …

