Everything is aligned and it is no secret. The sixth season of the sports reality show Exatlon United States is just around the corner and the audience could not be happier knowing that the competition program would already be warming up for another edition that we are sure will be another one full of many emotions and that adrenaline to a million that is customary when it comes to the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Everything ready for the sixth season of Exatlon United States?

Although Exatlon United States is currently in offseason, the excitement about the competition program is unstoppable and although everything had been on hiatus since Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón were crowned winners last January, already engines are starting to warm up for an upcoming sixth installment of the competition.

This was made known by the Venezuelan presenter and journalist Frederik Oldenburg, who has served as presenter since this last edition, and we already know that he will continue to be in charge of the competition since his previous presenter suddenly resigned, alleging mistreatment by the production .

But it has been through social networks where Frederik Oldenburg has gone, very carefully, announcing that everything would be preparing for the sixth season of Exatlon United States, one that will surely continue to surpass the success of the previous ones, positioning the show of Telemundo, as one of the favorites of the Hispanic family in the United States.

The signs of return

The first clue that Frederik Oldenburg provided was through his Instagram profile. Where, as part of the famous “Throwback Thursday”, the young presenter shared a photo with a group of athletes from the previous edition along with the following message: “Remembering this incredible group of athletes, wonderful human beings !!! This photo was taken with 3 weeks to go !!! Athletes are missing of course and all those who are not in the photo a huge hug, all beasts of the fifth season !!! … Heating up motors !!!”

After this image, which marked the beginning of the return to the sands of the Dominican Republic, Frederik has been in charge of sharing videos that revive the emotions experienced by the warriors of Exatlon United States on the circuits, already ensuring that everything is aligned for a new edition.

“The excitement of the athletes when they were 3 weeks away from reaching the peak, an incomparable vibe, pure grit and dedication !!! #TBT heading to season 6. ” Oldenburg shared in his most recent video.

Messages from excited fans have not been long in coming, ensuring they are ready for a comeback. “Wooow !!! I see it and I am moved again, incredible moments in the arenas, lived with extraordinary people, what more could you ask for? I miss them.” Said a follower.

Others indicate that these videos have made them relive their emotions as fans of the competition since its inception: “What a madness, I still remember that day as if it were yesterday 👏… those 3 weeks were more intense !!!!! 🔥 ”.

While the exact date of Exatlon’s return to the United States has not yet been confirmed, these messages from Frederik indicate that there is very little to go.

The truth is that we cannot wait.

We are ready!

