. Camille Yarborough sings African music behind a traditional “kinara” chandelier during a news preview of the “Kwanzaa 2004” festival

From December 26, 2021, to January 1, 2022, African American culture will celebrate Kwanzaa. This holiday of American origin was born with the objective of instilling and maintaining within the African peoples existing in the United States, the pride of the black race and the African heritage.

What is Kwanzaa and why is it celebrated?

This phrase was the inspiration of the activist Maulana Karenga who chose the word “Kwanzaa” in reference to the phrase in the Swahili language “matunda ya kwanza”, which means first fruits or first fruits of the harvest, and which was related to the African harvest, such as the Umkhost of Zululand.

Karenga created this festival in 1966 to help African Americans reconnect with their African cultural heritage and history. For this activisa, before defending the rights and freedoms of the race, it was necessary to awaken the culture and keep alive the link with one’s own origins. These details would clearly define the identities, goals, and direction that the black community should conscientiously undertake.

According to the official Kwanzaa website, “Kwanzaa was created out of the Kawaida philosophy, which is a cultural nationalist philosophy that holds that the key challenge in [vidas] of blacks is the challenge of culture, and that what Africans must do is discover and make the best of their culture, both ancient and current, and use it as a basis to realize models of human excellence and possibilities to enrich and expand our lives”.

How is Kwanzaa celebrated?

The Village of Hempstead, in association with Operation Get Ahead, Inc., will host our annual Kwanzaa celebration on December 28, 2021 at 6:30 pm via Zoom or live on FACEBOOK: Hempstead Vill. If you need more information, call 516-478-6286. pic.twitter.com/ehg6hxbvyF – Inc. Village of Hempstead (@HempsteadVill) December 22, 2021

During Kwanzaa celebrations, a mkeka (straw mat) rests on a table covered with kente cloth or other African cloth. Above the mkeka is a kinara (candlestick) on which are the mishumaa saba (seven candles). The colors of Kwanzaa are black for the people, red for their struggle, and green for the future and the hope that comes from their struggle, as described by the official Kwanzaa website.

In addition, a series of elements are also included such as the Mazao (crops) and the kikombe cha umoja (the cup of unity), which accompany the Kinara on the mkeka. The cup of the unit is used to pour tambiko (libation) in remembrance of the ancestors, and, finally, objects of African art and books on African life and culture are placed on which it is studied and meditated, acquiring the commitment to maintain these traditions as the cultural heritage of their ancestors.

During Kwanzaa, families and communities organize activities based on the seven principles of the Nguzo Saba, one for each day of the celebration.

Umoja (unity); kujichagulia (self-determination); ujima (collective work and responsibility); ujamaa (cooperative economy); girl (purpose); kuumba (creativity); and imani (faith).

Every morning, until January 1, a candle is lit, until the seven tapers that represent these seven principles shine. Likewise, it is customary to eat traditional dishes such as cheese grits, kale, black-eyed peas, and lots of potatoes.

Kwanzaa: who celebrates and who denies this celebration?

Although Kwanzaa is a holiday for black communities of African descent, anyone can join in the celebration.

According to the official website, “Africans of all religions can and do celebrate Kwanzaa, that is, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists…” the site says. “Because what Kwanzaa offers is not an alternative to their religion or faith, but a common ground of African culture that everyone shares and appreciates.”

“The Kwanzaa principles and the Kwanzaa message have a universal message for all people of good will.” They append.

However, there are some members of the black community who dismiss this festival because they consider it outside of religious beliefs, they consider it a pagan festival that distances it from the very celebration of this time, Christmas.

In fact, in an article in the self-proclaimed right-wing and anti-Muslim FrontPage magazine, the founder of BOND, the Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, disagrees with the tendency of preachers to incorporate Kwanzaa into their messages, calling the move “a horrible mistake ”that distances blacks from Christmas.

“First, as we’ve seen, the entire holiday is made up,” argues Peterson. “Christians who celebrate or incorporate Kwanzaa are turning their attention away from Christmas, the birth of our Savior and the simple message of salvation: love of God through his son.”

On the other hand, there are also many people who question the authenticity of the date when taking into account the scandals of its founder.

According to ADN 40, in the 1970s, Karenga was convicted of serious battery and false imprisonment. Two black women from a black nationalist group were reportedly victims of an attack, in which Karenga was involved. This scandal has served critics to discredit the Kwanzaa and its founder.

Despite the controversies, this party has become so relevant to the citizens of the United States that even former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush came to recognize this celebration within the country.

Here is an aside from ex-President Clinton’s greeting to all who celebrated Kwanzaa during his presidential term:

“With roots in the ancient history and cultural traditions of Africa and celebrating core American values ​​such as unity and self-determination, this joyous annual festival reflects the diversity that gives our nation much of its strength and endurance. Every year during Kwanzaa, millions of African Americans gather with family and friends to celebrate their rich heritage, reaffirm family and community ties, and thank our Creator for the beauty and generosity of life. “

Play

What Is Kwanzaa and How Is It Celebrated? Every December 26th, the holiday of Kwanzaa begins. Kwanzaa is rooted in African celebrations of harvest, but its formal origin is surprisingly recent. The holiday was started by Maulana Karenga, a professor in California, in 1966. Dr. Karenga wanted African Americans “to feel good about themselves and to have something that they could connect to,… 2019-12-25T14: 02: 41Z

READ MORE: Winner of “The Bachelorette” 2021: Who is he?