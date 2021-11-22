Miss Universe 2021: When will the event take place?

The beautiful mexican Andrea Meza is preparing to deliver the crown, after fulfilling the shortest reign in the history of the contest and now many are wondering who will be the winner.

There is no doubt that beauty and a lot of glamor will be experienced in the next Miss Universe gala, an event that brings together the most beautiful women on the planet every year.

The organizers have promised a ceremony dazzling and with many changes that will thrill the public.

The Mexican Andrea Meza, who was crowned last May in Miami, United States, landed in Israel, host country of the east contest 2021.

With all her elegance and style, the young woman from Chihuahua not only participates in the preparations for the final gala but also visits the most emblematic places in addition to fulfilling various social commitments.

Everything is more than ready for the ceremony scheduled for this December 12, where there will be no shortage of special guests, including the winners of previous editions who will join the celebration of the 70th gala.

It is simply about hugging other women. “Women,” he told the beauty queen who praised the cultural diversity of all the contestants, he told The Associated Press.

And like every year, the top of the favorite candidates emerges, who stand out either for their physical beauty, charisma or life stories.

It should be noted that Mexico is one of the countries that aspires to repeat the feat with its current representative, Débora Hallal, and thus copy the “back to back” record that Venezuela has only achieved so far in 2009.

Then there is Miss Portugal (Oricia Domínguez), a 27-year-old girl who has studies in Marketing, is a stylist and personal shopper.

He was born and raised in Venezuela although he also has Spanish and Portuguese nationalities.

“I am trying very hard to take advantage of this opportunity, to be able to connect with many people that I know will help me in the future with my career in fashion. This is a platform that I want to get the most out of that I can.”

Also among the favorites is Miss Puerto Rico (Michelle Colón) with just 21 years old and represents the Island of Enchantment.

Michelle is a student of Biology and Pre-Medicine. It stands out not only for its elegance, long hair and spontaneity. T

He has also promised to bring a clear environmental message to Miss Universe, being part of one of the most important associations in his country Scuba Dogs Society.