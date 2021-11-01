. A Guatemalan immigrant carves a Thanksgiving turkey on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut.

November is here! And this month one of the most popular holidays and days in North American culture is celebrated. Especially in the United States and Canada, Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving marks the day for which to give thanks on the calendar. Therefore, it is custom and tradition that families and friends get together to dine on a delicious turkey and other typical foods.

This 2021 Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25

This great celebration dinner that takes place every year, on the fourth Thursday of the month of November, and that for this 2021 will be adjusted in the calendar to November 25, is a date where families will be grateful for everything given by life, a an act that contains in its essence not only the act of giving thanks for material goods, but also giving thanks for another year of being surrounded by the company and love of family and friends.

In the same way, this celebration is also commemorated by other countries of the world, such as Canada, Germany, Japan, Liberia in Africa, and the Caribbean islands of Santa Lucia and Granada. In addition, there are other territories that celebrate Thanksgiving such as Puerto Rico, Leiden (Netherlands, fourth Thursday in November) or Norfolk Island (Australia, last Wednesday in November).

Thanksgiving a story to remember

The origin of this festival lies when in 1620 the first settlers arrived in the United States from England crossing the Atlantic, they settled in what is now known as Massachusetts, but after suffering a first year of a harsh winter and a shortage of food, they meet other inhabitants of this place who reach out to them. The Wampanoag Indians offered all their help by teaching them to cultivate the land, hunt and fish and after a certain time in the autumn of 1621 the English settlers managed to harvest their first harvest of grains and squash, a moment of happiness that led to them to have a great banquet in order to thank God for the reward for their great efforts and the fact that they had the help of the Wampanoag.

“The following spring, the Wampanoag Indians taught settlers to harvest corn and other indigenous crops, and they also taught newcomers to fish and hunt” – US Embassy.

This first version of the celebration was known as the first ‘American Thanksgiving’, but it was only until 1789 that President George Washington proclaimed the day as “Thanksgiving Day”.

Then in 1983 President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday, and finally in 1941 it was made official by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a national holiday in which the history of the English settlers had to be commemorated, and at the same time together with This celebration sent a message of welcome to Christmas, and therefore opened the trade for Americans to start their Christmas shopping.

Why does the President spare the life of a Turkey?

The unveiling of the national Thanksgiving turkey is a ceremony that takes place at the White House each year shortly before Thanksgiving. The President of the United States is shown with a live domestic turkey, usually the Broad Brasted White variety. In general, the National Federation of Turkeys and the National Board of Birds and Eggs participate. Ceremony dates date from 1940, with presidents, from time to time, saving the bird that was presented to them, since 1989, during George HW Bush’s first Thanksgiving as president, it has been an annual tradition that the president “ forgive ”the turkey.

The first President to officially issue a “pardon” to his turkey was Ronald Reagan, who forgave a turkey named Charlie and sent him to a zoo in 1987.

