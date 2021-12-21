12/22/2021 at 12:23 AM CET

The wait is over. The day of the Christmas Lottery has arrived. This Wednesday, December 22, the Teatro Real changes its usual aesthetics to become the hall of the extraordinary Lottery draw, which this 2021 puts back 2,408 million euros in prizes. The same amount as last year.

From 8:00 am on Wednesday 22 You can follow the draw live on our website, where we will tell you minute by minute everything that is happening. Although this year some restrictions are still in force due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as that the children of San Ildefonso will not be able to grant interviews To the media present at the Royal Theater, you will be able to enjoy funny images and anecdotes that take place during the celebration of the draw.

Anti-covid measures in the Lottery draw

The public interested in attending (“a reduced capacity” and as long as the evolution of the incidence allows it, as stated by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, you must wait in line, and, as a novelty, you will be provided with a ticket at the Teatro Real box office with its corresponding numbered seat.

Likewise, each attendee You must identify yourself with your ID and provide a telephone number and / or email as an anti-covid protection measure, to guarantee the traceability of the contacts during the Draw. You must remain in the assigned seat during the event.

Starting at 8:30, the meeting that presides over the event is constituted and the balls are shown below, they are deposited in the hopper (transparent container that is used to transfer the balls) and they are distributed in the two drums: the large one with the numbers and the little one with the prizes. Once all this process is finished, normally around 09:00, the draw begins.

The Christmas Lottery prizes

The prizes of the extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery of an amount less than or equal to 40,000 euros are not subject to the special tax on the prizes of certain lotteries.

This means that the winners of the ‘Gordo’, who distributes 400,000 euros per prize winner, will have to ‘share’ with the Treasury 79,500 euros, while the recipients of the second prize (125,000 euros per tenth) will give up 24,500 euros and the winners of the third prize (50,000 euros per tenth), a total of 9,500 euros. These amounts are deducted by the Lottery Administration itself at the time of collecting your prize.