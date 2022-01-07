01/08/2022

On at 00:26 CET

Ronald goncalves

After experiencing a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Africa Cup 2022 will finally be carried out, thus becoming the thirty-third edition of the historic continental tournament.

During its development, 24 teams will play three matchdays in the group stage to designate the contestants for the direct elimination stage, thus dividing into 6 sets of 4 squares. In general terms, all games will be broadcast between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (CET), so the followers of the competition have to be attentive to such a period of time so as not to miss an event.

AFRICA CUP 2022 DATES

Without further ado, remembering that the Africa Cup 2022 will take place between January 6 and February 9 and it will be broadcast in Spain through DAZN, these are the tournament dates:

Group stage

Between January 9 and February 6.

Round of 16

Between January 23 and January 26.

Quarter finals

Between January 29 and January 30.

Semifinals

Between February 2 and February 3.

Match for third place

Final