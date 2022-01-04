. King Gaspar greets children from his float during the traditional Three Wise Men parade on the eve of the Epiphany celebration on January 5, 2020 in Madrid.

After the Christmas festivities in the month of December 2021, many people in the world celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings. This celebration, in accordance with the tradition of the church and the sacred biblical scriptures, is the feast that welcomes the arrival of the three Wise Men to the portal of Bethlehem to welcome the son of God. It is an annual event that Christians celebrate every beginning. of year.

For this new year 2022, the last of the December holidays, it will be celebrated next Thursday, January 6

The wise men set out to look for the baby Jesus. He who seeks, finds and he who finds receives much love. – Mons. Rogelio Cabrera López (@arzobispomty) January 2, 2022

What is the meaning of the Three Kings Day?



In the celebration of the Feast of Kings, the moment is remembered when Baltazar, Melchor and Gaspar, go to Bethlehem to adore the newborn baby Jesus. This moment known as the Epiphany in the liturgy, brings the writings of the Gospel of Saint Matthew, who names these three characters not as kings, but as simple magicians who came from the East, to give gifts to the baby Jesus.

In fact, Saint Matthew mentioned them saying that they were looking in the heavens for the star of Bethlehem, and that they symbolize the worship of the Lord and the first years of evangelization. It should be noted that in the beginning it was not specified about the number of magi, but only until the fifth century, Pope Leo I designated that the three wise men be three.

In addition, it is believed that they came from different continents, Africa, Asia and Europe, although it is most likely that their point of origin was Persia, today Iran.

King Herod and the Magi

H.H. MM. the Magi have just arrived at the Basilica. They have prostrated themselves before the Blessed Virgin and the Lord before beginning to collect the letters from the boys and girls of the Brotherhood. They have been given a very special commission: to bring toys for other less fortunate children. pic.twitter.com/7JeW1oh94G – Macarena Brotherhood (@Hdad_Macarena) January 2, 2022

The story goes that Herod met with the Magi to tell them that, when they found the son of God, they would inform him so that he too could go and worship him, but the reality is that Herod saw in Jesus a threat to support himself in power, hence I wanted to kill him.

A few days before arriving in Bethlehem, the three kings had a dream in which Herod’s true intentions were revealed. Upon arriving with the newborn, they decided not to give indications of his whereabouts, for this reason, the King of Judea ordered to kill all the children under two years of age in and around Bethlehem.

According to Museo Del Prado, these were Herod’s words:

“When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of King Herod, some wise men came to Jerusalem from the east, saying: ‘Where is the born King of the Jews? Because we have seen his star in the east, and we come to worship him ”. Hearing this, King Herod was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him. And summoned all the chief priests and the scribes of the people, he asked them where the Christ was to be born. They said to him: “In Bethlehem of Judea; because that is how it is written by the prophet (…) ”. Then Herod, secretly calling the magi, (…) and sending them to Bethlehem, said: “Go there and find out diligently about the child; and when you find him, let me know, so that I too can go and adore him ”. They, having heard the king, went away; And behold, the star that they had seen in the east was going before them, until, arriving, it stopped over where the child was. And when they saw the star, they rejoiced with great joy. And as they entered the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and falling down, they worshiped him; and opening their treasures, they offered him presents: gold, frankincense and myrrh …

The Three Wise Men 2022. Christmas 2021. Tale, history and tradition of the 3 Magi of the East Through 18 original scenes the story is told in this video of the three Magi of the East (Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar) and their journey to Bethlehem . The story is geared towards the little ones and each scene contains an interactive surprise for the child: sounds, movement, puzzles… The aim of this video… 2012-10-01T11: 04: 06Z

