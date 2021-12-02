12/02/2021

The new format of the Copa del Rey promoted by the RFEF since the 2020/21 edition greatly complicates the confrontations of the big teams. The clubs of semi-professional and territorial categories (First, Second and Third RFEF) play with an advantage when playing the Playoffs against higher division teams in a single game and in their home field. Among teams of the same category, the first one chosen in the draw will start at home.

At the moment, all the LaLiga Santander clubs that played their match against regional teams between November 30 and December 1 qualified for the second round. In the absence of holding the batch of games on December 2, 39 teams have obtained their ticket to the next phase. However, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Athletic Club will not yet participate in the 30th round

Which teams have qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey?

First division

Alaves

Betis

Elche

Spanish

Cadiz

Celta Vigo

Getafe

grenade

I raised

Majorca

Osasuna

Vallecano Ray

Real society

Seville

Valencia

Villarreal

Second division

Alcorcón

Almeria

Amorebieta

Burgos

Cartagena

Eibar

Fuenlabrada

Girona

Huesca

Leganes

Lugo

Malaga

Mirandés

Ponferradina

Sporting

Tenerife

UD Ibiza

UD Las Palmas

Valladolid

Saragossa

First RFEF

Albacete

Alcoyano

Andorra

Athletic Balearic Islands

Athletic Sanluqueño

Castellon

Cultural Leonesa

Sports

Linares

Rayo Majadahonda

Sanse

Unionists

Talavera

Zamora

Second RFEF

Andratx

Arenteiro

Atlético Mancha Real

Bergantinos

Athletic Christ

Llanera

When is the draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey held?

This Friday, December 3, the crosses will be raffled with the 56 teams classified for the second phase. The ceremony will take place at 12:00 hours in the Luis Aragonés Room of the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The clashes resulting from the draw They will be played on December 14, 15 and 16.