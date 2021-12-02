12/02/2021
The new format of the Copa del Rey promoted by the RFEF since the 2020/21 edition greatly complicates the confrontations of the big teams. The clubs of semi-professional and territorial categories (First, Second and Third RFEF) play with an advantage when playing the Playoffs against higher division teams in a single game and in their home field. Among teams of the same category, the first one chosen in the draw will start at home.
At the moment, all the LaLiga Santander clubs that played their match against regional teams between November 30 and December 1 qualified for the second round. In the absence of holding the batch of games on December 2, 39 teams have obtained their ticket to the next phase. However, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Athletic Club will not yet participate in the 30th round
Which teams have qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey?
First division
Alaves
Betis
Elche
Spanish
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Getafe
grenade
I raised
Majorca
Osasuna
Vallecano Ray
Real society
Seville
Valencia
Villarreal
Second division
Alcorcón
Almeria
Amorebieta
Burgos
Cartagena
Eibar
Fuenlabrada
Girona
Huesca
Leganes
Lugo
Malaga
Mirandés
Ponferradina
Sporting
Tenerife
UD Ibiza
UD Las Palmas
Valladolid
Saragossa
First RFEF
Albacete
Alcoyano
Andorra
Athletic Balearic Islands
Athletic Sanluqueño
Castellon
Cultural Leonesa
Sports
Linares
Rayo Majadahonda
Sanse
Unionists
Talavera
Zamora
Second RFEF
Andratx
Arenteiro
Atlético Mancha Real
Bergantinos
Athletic Christ
Llanera
When is the draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey held?
This Friday, December 3, the crosses will be raffled with the 56 teams classified for the second phase. The ceremony will take place at 12:00 hours in the Luis Aragonés Room of the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The clashes resulting from the draw They will be played on December 14, 15 and 16.