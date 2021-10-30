When is the last time Texas Tech football beat Oklahoma football? Not even Patrick Mahomes could beat Oklahoma during his time with the Red Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes may be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but as a Red Raider, he never beat Oklahoma, including a famous duel with Baker Mayfield in 2016.

While Mahomes performs better than Mayfield in the NFL, Mahomes’ narrow 66-59 loss to Mayfield’s Sooners demonstrates just how dominant the Sooners have been over the Red Raiders for nearly 30 years.

Since 1992, Oklahoma has won 22 out of 28 games against Texas Tech. That means Texas Tech has only won six times during that time period, and it was exactly 10 years ago in 2011.

Texas Tech: When was the last time Texas Tech beat Oklahoma?

In 2011, Texas Tech headed to Norman, Oklahoma, for what was projected to be another loss to Oklahoma. At that point, Texas Tech had only won one away game against Oklahoma, and the Sooners were ranked No. 3 at the time.

It was a historic win: not only did it notch another win in their bitter rivalry history, but Texas Tech destroyed a 39-game home winning streak for the top-tier Oklahoma team. The fact that Oklahoma lost on Owen Field was a genuine rarity: it had only happened twice before in the past 13 years at the time.

Red Raiders quarterback Seth Doege threw for a whopping 441 yards, connecting with wide receiver Alex Torres for three of his four passing touchdowns as the Red Raiders won 41-48.

What to expect when Texas Tech plays Oklahoma on Oct. 30

Texas Tech will be playing their first game since the firing of head coach Matt Wells who was relieved of his duties on Monday. Sonny Cumbie will serve as the interim coach and has a tough draw in his debut.

At least, Texas Tech will be at home?

At home, the Raiders are 4-9, meaning that four of Texas Tech’s total six wins against Oklahoma happened on their home turf.

Their most successful stretch of wins was from 2005-11 when Texas Tech won four out of seven games. Since 2012, the Red Raiders have been on a nine-game losing streak, even with Mahomes at quarterback for three of those years. Their current losing streak is their longest in this 28-year rivalry

While Texas Tech is facing an 8-0 Oklahoma team, the Sooners were on upset alert for 3.5 quarters last week at Kansas so if they play like they did last week, there is a chance the Red Raiders can pull off an upset.

