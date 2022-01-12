Updated Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 12:24

The compensatory pay is aimed at ensuring that pensioners do not lose purchasing power due to inflation.

When the payment is collected is January It is one of the questions that pensioners ask themselves at this start of the year, especially with the rise in prices last year. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebounded again in the last month of 2021, with which it reached 6.7% and continues to reach levels that had not been recorded since March 1992.

This increase in prices causes a loss of purchasing power in workers, but thanks to the so-called paguilla, pensioners will not suffer this consequence. The Government will supplement the benefits with a significant compensatory pay in this month of january and, in addition, the amount will increase in 2022 by 2.5% to 10 million benefits.

Social Security will apply in the second half of January a compensatory payment for the rise in prices of 1.6%. That translates to an extra few 270 euros for an average retirement pension and about 230 euros for an average pension of the system. It should be remembered that this improvement also includes the beneficiaries of the Minimum Living Income (IMV), a group that, on the other hand, will see their benefit increased by 3% by 2022.

will be the last pay

Contributory pensions this year release a new revaluation formula defined by the CPI. According to the Government’s pension reform law, the calculation will be the year-on-year average of the last twelve months before its application. So with this meter for pensions in 2022 the CPI is taken from December 2020 until last November.

For this reason, this year will be the last that the famous paguilla will be charged.

Which pensioners do not collect the pay

There are some pensioners exempt from receiving this compensatory pay, such as those who receive a pension for total or absolute permanent disability, for disability caused by a work accident and also due to occupational disease. In these cases, the economic improvement applied on a pro-rata basis every month and not in 14 payments as to date have the rest of retirees.

