On November 29, the Ballon d’Or for 2021 will be awarded. The award given by the French magazine France Football was vacant last year as a result of the pandemic.

The stage that will host the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala will be the Châtelet Theater in Paris. The delivery of the Ballon d’Or for both women and men will not be made until next November 29

The list of candidates consists of 30 players, including the Spanish Pedri, Azpilicueta and Gerard Moreno, along with other LaLiga players such as Benzema, Modric and Luis Suarez. Also, of course, it is Leo Messi, candidate to win his seventh trophy.

Riyad mahrezNgolo KantéErling haalandLeonardo BonucciMason MountHarry kaneGianluigi DonnarummaKarim BenzemaRaheem SterlingNicolò BarellaLionel messiBruno fernandesPedriLuka Modri ​​& cacute;Giorgio ChielliniKevin De BruyneNeymarRúben DaysLautaro MartinezSimon KjaerLewandowski Jorginho SalahAzpilicuetaLukakuCristiano Ronaldo Gerard Moreno Phil Foden MbappeLuis Suarez

2020 Undelivered2019 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2018 Luka Modri ​​& cacute; (Real Madrid, Croatia) 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal) 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal) 2015 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal) 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal) 2012 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2011 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2010 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2009 Lionel messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina) 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal) 2007 Kakà (Milan, Brazil) 2006 Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid, Italy) 2005 Ronaldinho (Barcelona, ​​Brazil) 2004 Andriy Shevchenko (Milan, Ukraine) 2003 Pavel Nedv & ecaron; d (Juventus, Czech Republic) 2002 Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Brazil) 2001 Michael Owen (Liverpool, England) 2000 Luis Figo (Real Madrid, Portugal) 1999 Rivaldo (Barcelona, ​​Brazil) 1998 Zinedine Zidane (Juventus, France) 1997 Ronaldo (Inter, Brazil) 1996 Matthias sammer (Borussia Dortmund, Germany) 1995 George Weah (Milan, Liberia) 1994 Hristo stoichkov (Barcelona, ​​Bulgaria) 1993 Roberto Baggio (Juventus, Italy) 1992 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland) 1991 Jean Pierre Papin (Marseille, France) 1990 Lothar Matthäus (Inter, Germany) 1989 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland) 1988 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland) 1987 Ruud Gullit (Milan, Holland) 1986 Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kyiv, USSR) 1985 Michel Platini (Juventus, France) 1984 Michel Platini (Juventus, France) 1983 Michel Platini (Juventus, France) 1982 Paolo rossi (Juventus, Italy) 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany) 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany) 1979 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England) 1978 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England) 1977 Allan simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach, Denmark) 1976 Franz beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany) 1975 Oleg blokhin (Dynamo Kiev, USSR) 1974 Johan cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Holland) 1973 Johan cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Holland) 1972 Franz beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany) 1971 Johan cruyff (Ajax, Holland) 1970 Gerd Müller (Bayern, Germany) 1969 Gianni rivera (Milan, Italy) 1968 George Best (Manchester United, Northern Ireland) 1967 Florián Albert (Ferencváros, Hungary) 1966 Bobby charlton (Manchester United, England) 1965 Eusebius (Benfica, Portugal) 1964 Denis Law (Manchester United, Scotland) 1963 Lev yashin (Dynamo Moscow, USSR) 1962 Josef Masopust (Dukla Prague, Czechoslovakia) 1961 Omar Sívori (Juventus, Italy) 1960 Luis Suarez (Barcelona, ​​Spain) 1959 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain) 1958 Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid, France) 1957 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain) 1956 Stanley matthews (Blackpool, England)