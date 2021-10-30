The history of the NBA is made up of legendary moments, prodigious performances, shattered records and exceeded limits. It is the essence of the great sports competitions and also, of course, of the best basketball league in the world. But even the best scribes smudge, there is also the reverse of the coin: the black nights, the disastrous performances, the numbers that blush. These are, as collected by Basketball Forever, some of the most horrendous records that the NBA has lived in a history that has already reached 75 years …

MOST MISSED SHOTS IN A GAME: JOE FULKS, 42. Fulks played for the Philadelphia Warriors between 1946 and 1954. He was a two-time all-star and champion in 1947, still in the days of the BAA, the prehistory of the NBA. He was a scoring machine, a player who averaged more than 20 points a night in times when, without a shot clock, teams struggled to reach 70 points. He broke the record for the most points in a game four times, the first with 37 and the last with 63. But that had a price: in the 1947-48 season he had a 13/55 statistic in shooting from the field. 42 total failures that are the worst figure in history in a game (their Warriors swept Providence Steamrollers).

MOST MISSED SHOTS WITHOUT SCORING ANYONE IN A GAME: Tim Hardaway Sr, 17. The father of Tim Hardaway Jr, the forward who plays for the Mavericks with Luka Doncic, was an excellent point guard, a five-time all-star and the father of a deadly crossover, the one dubbed UTEP-Two Step. But in the 1991-92 season, with the Golden State Warriors, he had a historically horrible night in shooting: 0/17. It was on December 27, 1991, on the Wolves track, and he took it with humor, at least: “I’m going to frame the statistics, I already have a record in the NBA.”

MOST TRIPLE FAILURES IN A MATCH: DAMON STOUDAMIRE AND JAMES HARDEN, 16. James Harden pulls and pulls. Score a lot, a lot. But sometimes it also fails a lot … and keeps pulling. The record for most three-way missed shots in a game is at 16. And Harden has hit that mark six times. That includes a 1/17 against the Orlando Magic in a game in which he finished with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists. Only one other player has matched that volume of misses: Damon Stoudamire, the point guard who missed 16 in 2005, when teams, it must be remembered, barely hit that many 3-pointers overall in games.

MOST FAILED TRIPLES WITHOUT SCORING ANYONE IN A GAME: BROOK LOPEZ, 12: In November 2018, a Bucks-Suns was played, the same duel we had in the last NBA Finals. In those of Wisconsin there was already Brook Lopez, who had a horrible night from the triple: 0/12. And his Bucks lost by two.

MOST MISSED FREE THROWS IN A GAME: ANDRE DRUMMOND, 23. The pivot is clearly less in the NBA. Weighed down by his lack of intensity, the lack of real effectiveness that his numbers provide and the evolution of the game contrary to the importance of players of his characteristics, Drummond has gone from being an all star and signing a five-year, 130 million dollar extension to wandering with minimal contracts: Lakers, Sixers … on January 20, 2016, he broke the record for missed free throws in a game, 23 total. The previous mark was at 22 (Wilt Chamberlain, 1967). He threw 36 in all, an ordeal. Eight days later, yes, he was chosen all star for the first time. The Rockets’ hack-a-Drummond produced a horrendous 13/36 … but the Pistons won the game.

MOST MISSED FREE THROWS WITHOUT SCORING ANYONE IN A GAME: SHAQUILLE O’NEAL, 11: In the 2000-01 season, Shaq hit eleven free throws without scoring a single one in the same game (December 8, with the Lakers and against the Sonics). It must be remembered that he said that his problems from the personnel line were “God’s way of reminding him that no one is perfect.” He finished, yes, with 26 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists.

MOST FOLLOWING FREE KICKS MISSED IN A GAME: CHRIS DUDLEY, 13. It is curious that Dudley appears behind Shaq because the image that the pivot left for posterity was the dunk that the Lakers did to him and that is considered one of the most disrespectful ever since he pushed Dudley with his body and hands after sinking the ball into the hoop. In the 1989-90 season, on April 14, Dudley himself missed 13 free throws in a row in the same game.

WORST FREE THROW PERCENTAGE OF A TEAM IN A GAME: DETROIT PISTONS, 18%. Can an NBA team score only 18% of its free throws? Yes, it can. The Pistons did so on March 17, 2017, in a duel with the Pelicans. Drummonde stayed at 1/10 and was sent off. And his team overall didn’t go past an incredible 3/17.

LESS POINTS AND WORST PERCENTAGE IN A GAME SINCE THERE IS A LINE OF THREE POINTS: CHICAGO BULLS, 49 AND 23.4%. In the 1979-80 season, the NBA introduced the line of three. Since then, nothing has been seen as horrible as the game that the Chicago Bulls signed in the 1998-99 season, which for nothing was the first without Michael Jordan. The Bulls scored 49 points in a 33-point loss to the Heat. And they stayed at 23.4% in shots: 18/77 total, 0/9 in triples. In 2002, the Spurs signed an identical 23.4% against the Raptors, but at least in their case they reached 74 points (they lost in overtime).

WORST SHOOTING PERCENTAGE EVER: JOHN MAHNKEN, 27.2%. In his career, John Mahnken (1946-1953) shot 3,337 shots and only made 27% of them. In triples, the worst mark is Charles Barkley: 26.6%. Nobody else has thrown at least 2,000 and has scored less than 30%. In free throws, finally, one who now enters the Hall of Fame takes the cake: the very tough Ben Wallace, who from the personnel line did not pass 41.4% in his entire career. He never signed 50% in a season, but if he stayed in one at 30%.

LESS BASKETS BY A TEAM IN A GAME: ORLANDO MAGIC, 16. In January 2012, against the Celtics, the Magic lost 87-56. They were only able to score 16 baskets: 16/65 total. It wasn’t anywhere near, if anything, the NBA’s broadest loss. That is the Miami Heat, who lost 68 points (148-80) against the Cavaliers in the 1991-92 season. Eight Cavs players scored in double digits but none had more than 18 points.

THE SHORTEST RACE IN THE NBA: JAMESON CURRY, 3.9 SECONDS. In the 2009-10 season, JamesOn Curry signed a ten-day contract with the Clippers. His only time on the track was on January 25, 2010, against the Celtics. In the final stretch, with the game resolved, he played a little less than four seconds. He had no more chances in the NBA. Number 51 in the 2007 draft, he ended up being a globetrotter who played basketball in France, Italy, Venezuela …

MORE MINUTES ON TRACK WITHOUT SCORING: JOEL ANTHONY, 28:46. Joel Anthony had a long NBA career (especially with the Miami Heat) as a backup center for dirty work and quartermaster. With the Florida team, in the 2010-11 season, the Canadian signed a game with almost 29 minutes on the court and nothing in the statistics, no points, no rebounds, no assists, no steals, no blocks … Tony Snell was close to seven years later, but he fell within 21 seconds of Anthony’s infamous record.

FASTEST KILLING FOR FOULS: BUBBA WELLS, 2:43. When Don Nelson’s Mavs played the intractable Bulls in the 1997-98 season, the winningest coach in history had a desperate plan to rile the champion: hack Rodman. Fouls and more fouls to Dennis Rodman to break the rhythm and concentration of those Steel Bulls. For that, Nelson used a Bubba Wells who only participated in 39 games in his career and who in 2 minutes and 43 seconds used his six personal fouls against Rodman.

WORST TEAM IN A REGULAR SEASON: CHARLOTTE BOBCATS, 7-59. In a lockout year and only 66 games per franchise, the Bobcats signed a terrible 7-59. It is the worst percentage ever, although to find the highest number of defeats you have to go to the 82-game seasons: 9-73 the 1973 Sixers. The Philadelphia team also share the record for the most defeats in a row, 26, with the Cavaliers. For the former, it was in the 2013-14 season. For the Cavs, in 2010-11, the first after LeBron James escaped to the Miami Heat.