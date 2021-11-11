11/11/2021 at 10:17 CET

Accustomed to going to the World Cups almost out of habit (a World Cup event has not been lost since 1974), the Spanish team faces the last two matches of the qualifying group for Qatar 2022, against Greece and Sweden, with the need to win to avoid the play-off and in a situation reminiscent in several respects of the one he experienced in October and November 1993, when he won the ticket for the 1994 World Cup.

28 years ago, Spain experienced a similar situation: he needed to carry out his last two qualifying games for the 1994 World Cup, in a group of seven teams that had started a year and a half earlier, in April 1992.

In October 1993, Spain beat Ireland in Dublin in one of the best matches of the ‘Clemente era’: 1-3, with goals from Caminero and Salinas (two) and a very physical eleven, but which performed at a level spectacular, with Nadal, Voro, Giner, Goikoetxea, Camarasa and Luis Enrique in the starting eleven.

This victory allowed Spain to face life or death the last game of the group, at home and against Denmark. Two teams were classified per group, but before that last day, Spain was third: Denmark led the group with 18 points and Ireland followed with 17. Spain had 16 points (victories were awarded with two points, not three ).

An unforgettable match

The Spain-Denmark that was played at Sánchez Pizjuán is one of the most memorable matches in the recent history of La Roja. Javier Clemente opted for Zubizarreta, Ferrer, Camarasa, Alkorta, Giner, Hierro, Goikoetxea, Nadal, Julio Salinas, Bakero and Luis Enrique.

It was an epic match: Spain was only worth winning to be in the World Cup and he did it despite the fact that things did not start well for the national team, since Zubizarreta was sent off in the 10th minute after knocking down Laudrup on the edge of the area, when the Danish (at that time at Barça) was already leaving alone to open the bookmark. Clemente sacrificed Camarasa and gave entry to Cañizares, who made his debut with the national team.

Cañizares, Celta player back then, would end up being one of the great heroes of the night, along with Fernando Hierro, author of the only goal of the match. He scored it with a header, just off a corner, in the 17th minute.

The Danish goalkeeper, Peter Schemeichel (Kasper’s father, current Leicester goalkeeper), claimed a foul from Bakero on that play, but the referee didn’t even hear him. Denmark, which depended on the result of Eire-Ireland, was left out of the World Cup, despite being the European champion at the time.

“The emotion could be cut off in the Sevillian atmosphere,” wrote the SPORT special envoys, “but the national team players gave a lesson in professional pride and overcame Zubizarreta’s unfortunate action based on rage and fury. Yes, that legendary Spanish fury came out again. ”

The last train of Laudrup

While Spain’s dressing room was a party, Denmark’s was the opposite: Michael Laudrup, who would turn 30 during the World Cup, left the stadium in tearss, aware that he was missing his last train to the World Cup. He would be the only foreigner of Barça who would not play the tournament. Koeman played it with the Netherlands, Stoichkov shone with Bulgaria and Romario won it with Brazil.

Question of State

That Spain qualified for the 1994 World Cup was practically a matter of state. “It is extraordinary for the morale of the country,” said Javier Gómez Navarro, Minister of Commerce and Tourism after the party.

“This is only comparable to the atmosphere of the Barcelona Olympics. We have suffered a lot, but it was worth it. It is a very important success for the morale of the country and for the tourism sector, the month of the World Cup will be very fruitful in every way, “he added, euphoric.

Even King Juan Carlos sent a congratulatory message to the team.

Clemente’s valuations

True to style, Javier Clemente said after the game that his approach had been impeccable, had a memory for all those who had contributed to classifying Spain – “at this time it is fair to have a memory for all those who have made qualification possible, I have used forty-odd footballers to get here” – and he assured that if the match would have been played in any other Spanish city, Spain would have been left out of the World Cup.

Denmark, who had reached that last day as group leader, was left out of the World Cup: Spain came first (19 points) and Ireland second, with 18 points. Denmark also added 18 points, but was left out -without the possibility of a play-off- by goal difference.