11/29/2021

On at 14:07 CET

Elena Couceiro

Let’s imagine the scene. A working mother, or a working father, no matter what, comes with her tongue hanging out and the best of her smiles to pick up her young son after school. When he leaves class, he asks his mother or father for sweets, who tells him that there is not today (because there was already yesterday).

The child gets angry, screams and falls to the ground riding a tremendous number in front of the other fathers and mothers and all the children at school. The audience looks at the show with disapproval. The mother (or father) will feel helpless, exhausted, and culpabilityYou will wonder how you could have managed the conflict better and will even be tempted to run to the nearest candy store to settle it (presumably). And she will also find herself questioned, disarmed and alone. The child, on the other hand, will feel frustrated, disappointed because he hoped to achieve something that he has not obtained, perhaps after a not so easy day at school.

Fathers and mothers full of doubts

María Jesús Álava, in her book “The ‘does not’ help to grow up” makes it clear that currently both parents and children receive a social pressure that little helps the task of educating. “Many parents are full of doubts, they do not want to treat their children as they were treated, they do not know how to deal with the challenges and situations that arise. They must be continually adapting to a world in constant change, increasingly competitive, more inhuman. A world that demands a relentless career and does not allow them to have a family life.

These adults, who should give them confidence and security, today tell them one thing and tomorrow another, they look at them helplessly, tiredly, sadly and with resignation. Children find it increasingly difficult to have the childhood they would need: every day they have to learn more things, although many are still useless, they have less time and less space to play, less relaxed atmosphere & mldr; & rdquor ;.

Maite Vallet, pedagogue and educator of mothers, fathers and teachers, insists, in her work “How to educate my son during his childhood”, on the idea that parents feel overwhelmed: “It is relatively frequent that the education of children a frustrating experience. We often feel unable to understand their behaviors and attitudes. Society overloads parents. Many feel guilty or anxious & rdquor ;.

In another of his works, “Dare to innovate!”, Vallet charges the inks against competitiveness at school: “The school wants the family to educate for life. Pretend students are not selfish, however encourages their individualism by forcing them to compete instead of boosting their solidarity & rdquor ;. Perhaps due to social conditions and pressures, Álava points out that in today’s society, education in values ​​“remains in the air, without family and school assuming the role that corresponds to each one & rdquor ;.

The feeling of anguish and doubt that seems so common among parents can be due to multiple factors. María Jesús Álava points out that one of the reasons why “current parents feel very lost & rdquor; is that “they feel that they cannot apply the type of education they received, but they do not find the balance point that allows them to educate their children in values. In many cases they have confused an education that fosters freedom and creativity of the individual with an education without limits, which does not favor the development of a balanced personality and which is endangering respect for others & rdquor ;.

Javier Urra, former defender of the Minor, also warns of the great dangers posed by this tendency to overprotection and permissiveness that is observed today as a reaction to the authoritarianism of the past.

To the expiration of the references that we had as children, the features of our society, individualistic and fast-paced, which leaves little space for the sharing of such a social experience as educating children and leaves little time to sit down to reflect and debate on such a crucial issue.

Undoubtedly, the Internet has made it much easier to respond to this voracity: websites and blogs proliferate where parents are provided with resources and reflections to educate, blogs in which mothers and fathers reflect with a sense of humor about this constant challenge, Facebook groups and emotional videos about educating. The network is full of articles on how to educate better, according to different trends and different expert opinions.

The enthusiasm of wanting to do better, and in common

However, devouring books, articles or debates in the virtual space on education on many occasions only increases the anxiety of parents, who continue to search for references on how to do their work better and continue to be full of doubts. In fact, according to a survey carried out by the Catholic Confederation of Parents (CONCAPA), 71.7% of the parents surveyed believe that family schools are very or quite important and 42% of the people asked consider that these schools should teach “how to educate children & rdquor ;.

All things considered, that constant questioning of our work as parents, despite being exhausting, is very positive for our children. María Jesús Álava sums it up like this: “Many parents today are true heroes. They show a unique ability not to lose hope and constantly seek how to improve situations inside and outside the home, how to help children in every phase of their lives & rdquor ;.

What is clear is that today’s fathers and mothers we want meeting spaces about the task of educating and perhaps in this way, with these common spaces, a more solidary and less individualistic society could be built.