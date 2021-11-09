Marcos Antonio Nogueroles Hernandez

In 2004, Oscar de la Hoya was the A-face of boxing. Without a doubt, he had become the most famous boxer in the sport.

Since the fall of Mike Tyson, no one had generated so much expectation and money, which he endorsed in the ring with great fights in which many times he was the winner and a few times the loser.

He was the pretty boy from Las Vegas and he had managed to represent Latinos and Americans at the same time. He obviously had a lot of naysayers, but that’s another story.

In 2003, he had lost his super welterweight titles in a rematch against Sugar “Shane” Mosley, who for many was the most powerful fighter of that new era.

With that door closed, he set out to face a new goal: to be the middleweight world champion.

If he succeeded, he would be the first boxer to be a world champion at six different weights, which was an impressive achievement.

The problem at first glance was constitution, let me explain.

De La Hoya had started at super featherweight and didn’t have a big physique to go with him when it came to taking on bigger guys who ranged from middleweight to light heavyweight.

Still the goal was too delicious to pass up for a double reason: first, apparently because of the professional record that the Goldenboy would reach and second because of the money. The money? , of course, this is a business.

At that time there were two world middleweight champions, the one from the WBO was a German named Felix Sturm and the one from the other organizations was Bernard Hopkins, neither more nor less.

De la Hoya and Arum, smart as hunger saw the business. First Oscar faces the German in June and in September that he unites with Hopkins and whoever wins is indifferent because here we all win

.

Saturday June 5 arrives and in the same evening all the mentioned protagonists fight. Hopkins faces Robert Allen, José Luis Castillo fights Lazcano and in the main fight Oscar goes against Sturm. PPV, MGM, this sure sounds like you.

The argument of the night proceeds as expected, Hopkins beats Allen.

De la Hoya’s time has come, the German is a semi-unknown in the United States and in appearance he is a stone guest. The idea is that Oscar is champion of the media and that in September he will see them with Executioner Hopkins. I imagine Arum counting the bills.

The fight is about to begin, I see Oscar swollen, he seems overloaded, he has lost the finesse he had in lower categories. In front of him is Sturm moving at his natural weight.

The battle begins, Óscar is clumsy, he is neither fast nor accurate. The sobriety of the German is imposing itself little by little. The Barcelona medalist does not look like him, he is blurred, he is a bad copy of himself.

In the last rounds he is heard saying in his corner “I’m losing.”

But he does not lose, the end of the fight comes and he defeats Felix Sturm. Oscar de la Hoya, world middleweight champion.

In September, his future partner Bernard Hopkins awaits him and a hook to the liver that knocks him to the ground.

This is how credibility is lost in this sport.