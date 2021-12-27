12/27/2021 at 09:01 CET

Marina Borràs

How do you live at home the moment the grades arrive? In many homes there is a certain tension, both on the part of the children and on the part of mothers and fathers. If the grades have been good, we have a prize. However, if they have been bad, we punish. That is, we celebrate or penalize based on the results.

But & mldr; What are we focusing on when we act in this way? Some time ago we talked about this issue with the psychologist Alberto Soler, who pointed out that “More and more educational theorists question the very usefulness of the notes, since they shift the focus to the results and take it away from the process: Students stop enjoying learning and worry only about passing, whatever it may be: if you have to cheat, they are cheated. It does not matter that they have not understood anything, if they are able to put it on an exam and pass, that’s ok & rdquor ;.

Philosophy professor José Carlos Ruíz also commented on this topic that “one of the most important things to keep in mind when educating yourself is that our children perceive that we value the effort they put into and the assumption of responsibility that they are acquiring over time, because if this is not the case, we will find children who want to seek the prize or immediate reward, and that the motivation that leads them to fulfill their duty is exclusively the acquisition of the & rdquor; award.

The value of effort

As José Carlos Ruiz and Alberto Soler tell us, we must stop focusing on the result and focus on the process, the effort. In the same vein, the neuropsychologist José Ramón Gamo told us in one of his lectures (“Neuroscience at home & rdquor;) that“ if my child comes home with an A in math, because he is a genius, but he has not given any badge , nor has he committed to the subject. So, I will tell him: honey, I’m happy for you and you are very lucky, that you know, because this in the future, when things are really complex, and require effort and commitment, this is not going to help you & rdquor ;.

In addition, the neuropsychologist explained that “when we make the attributions related to their achievements based on effort and commitment, the result we will have will be that when they are adults and have to face a problem -which they anticipate complicated-, they will tend not to shrink. And furthermore, if they start to fail or have difficulties, they will be tremendously resilient & rdquor ;.

Effort and talent, always hand in hand

As we have seen, putting effort over results can have very important long-term consequences. But, in addition, we can also extract another very interesting reflection on this topic, and it is the importance of helping our sons and daughters to find their talents and develop them.

A few years ago, the wonderful Noelia López-Cheda (whom we miss so much) gave a workshop in which she proposed a reflection exercise to the audience that we want to remember today. He put this image on a projector and asked the audience: “Who is the crack in the photo? & Rdquor ;.

Practically unanimously, the attendees responded: Cow.

However, Noelia disagreed. “Wherever I go, you all say the cow. But why? & Rdquor ;, wondered the expert. The crack in this case the dolphin “who has known how to find the environment in which to develop his skills. The cow would be a crack if it were in the bush & rdquor ;.

With this reflection, Noelia López-Cheda encouraged us to observe our sons and daughters and help them find “their element & rdquor ;, as well as do the same with ourselves,“ in order to develop our skills & rdquor ;. “Because if there is one thing we know for sure, it is that people who use their ‘talent’ are happier, they feel they contribute to the world, they have a purpose and they enjoy what they do & rdquor ;, concluded Noelia.

“If your son is a dolphin that crosses the seas and if he is a cow that grazes in the mountains & rdquor;

Noelia López-Cheda

In short, moms, dads: let’s focus more on the effort than on the result and observe our sons and daughters, encourage their talent and encourage them to work to maximize it. It is the greatest gift we can give you.

To finish, we leave you with the plan that José Carlos Ruíz makes with his family on report card day: “When they bring the report card, we are going to celebrate it without opening it. We celebrate it as a family, in a restaurant that they choose and what we celebrate is that during one term they have fulfilled, in the most exemplary way possible, their academic responsibilities. And when we come back, we open the notes and do an analysis of the results. If the grades have gone very well, we congratulate you that your effort has paid off in the result; and if they have not gone well, then we will have to see how to reinforce what they have to improve & rdquor ;, he tells us. “The most important thing is that they see that what is really appreciated is the work process and the internalization of the concept of duty, and not so much the result & rdquor ;.