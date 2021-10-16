The General Directorate of Traffic recommends that we wait a few months to buy the new V-16 light signal, which will be the one that meets all the technical requirements required by law as of 2026.

Since last July 1, it is already possible to use the V-16 emergency light on our roads to warn of an incident or an accident, and although our classic emergency triangles are still fully valid, they will no longer be valid. January 1, 2026.

For a couple of years it has been possible to buy the new V-16 emergency lights in different establishments, but regardless of whether you buy them with or without a geolocator, they will not be worth it from January 1, 2026 since they will not to comply with the technical requirements of the DGT.

Although you can buy V-16 emergency lights right now without any inconvenience knowing that they will be worth until 2026, the truth is that it is advisable not to have to make a similar purchase again in just four years, And that is why if you are thinking of buying a V-16 emergency light right now, wait a few months.

📢 You can now use the light signal 🔸 # V16 instead of the triangles🔺. 📅 As of January 1, 2026, # V16 will definitely replace the triangles and must also have geolocation. The signal with geolocation will be on the market from December. pic.twitter.com/f07KeoHxTX – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) July 1, 2021

And it is that the General Directorate of Traffic is recommending that we buy the light signal V-16 from december, where presumably the version that the DGT will accept will be on the market in a few years.

And this is the time it is calculated that manufacturers need to adapt these devices to the technical specifications required by the DGT, which have not been made public at the moment, and therefore it is in doubt that they will comply with the date of availability of these devices for December.

As of January 1, 2026, it will be mandatory that these emergency lights incorporate a geolocation system that connects with the DGT 3.0 cloud, and unfortunately the light signals that are currently on the market, even if they have geolocation, do not comply with the technical requirements with which you would have to replace them again before 2026.

That is why it is best to wait a few months until finally the lNew generation V-16 emergency uz is launched on the market (in principle this December) so that you do not have to buy another light signal in a few years.