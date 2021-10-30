This is all you need to know about the imminent time change that will affect all our habits, both business and leisure.

Tonight we have the controversial time change, a practice that many have been doing all their lives, and that others have remembered for many years, and it is that although it seemed that 2021 would be the last year in which this practice was to be adopted, The lack of consensus at the European level suggests that we will continue to change the time, at least also in 2022.

And we come to the moment of time change for winter time, where this morning we will gain an hour to be able to sleep, but where many will begin to wonder that it will be night relatively soon.

And with the arrival of winter time, it will dawn and dusk sooner, on the one hand something positive for those who get up early to go to work since they will do it practically in daylight

But for another negative because it is likely that even at 18:00 in the afternoon it is already at night in your city, affecting the rhythm of life of many people who like to socialize and consume leisure outside the home in the afternoons.

Be that as it may, there are still many doubts about the time change for this winter time, and we will solve it for you below.

When the time is changed and why we keep doing it

This very morning, all the clocks have to be turned back. Specific when it’s 3:00 a.m., the clock will have to be turned back to 2:00 a.m.. It is convenient that before you go to sleep you do this operation on those watches that need a manual change, since most of them change to winter time automatically.

Many experts argue that this time change facilitates a better match between natural light and the rhythm of most people’s activity since people will enjoy more sunlight during normal working hours, but on the other hand they will also enjoy less sunlight in the most free time schedules.

This can negatively affect certain people in their rhythm of life, and especially having difficulty sleeping during these first days after the change, with which the OCU has given us a series of tips to be able to sleep well from the first day after the change.

And that the time change is not done on a whim, but to save energy. And it is that according to data handled by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), it is estimated that potential energy savings are around 5% only in our country. This represents about 350 million euros.

We must take into account the issue of the electricity bill, which could once again change our habits when putting the washing machine or using the iron.

However, it is likely that we are facing one of the last time changes that we have to make. Although the European Commission had set itself to end this change in 2019 to install it in 2021, the lack of consensus and the coronavirus crisis has delayed a decision that may not be final for a couple of years.

It is also not clear that, when you stop changing the time, you opt for winter time or summer time. Although the majority of the Spanish population prefers to adopt summer time, experts prefer winter time. The controversy is served.